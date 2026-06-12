EDC, Equinix Foundation Launch SparkLab to Empower Tech Entrepreneurs

The Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Pan-Atlantic University, in partnership with the Equinix Foundation, has launched SparkLab, a one-year incubation programme designed to equip early-stage entrepreneurs, technopreneurs, and startups with the skills, mentorship, networks, and practical experience required to transform innovative ideas into scalable businesses.

The programme, was officially launched at EDC’s headquarters in Lagos and represents a significant milestone in the Centre’s commitment to fostering innovation-driven entrepreneurship. SparkLab is a dedicated incubation programme for early-stage technology entrepreneurs and is designed to bridge the gap between idea generation and market success.

Through a structured twelve-month journey, participants will undergo six months of intensive learning and venture development, progressing from idea validation and business model refinement to investor readiness and pitching opportunities.

This will be followed by six months of practical implementation support, mentorship, and ecosystem engagement aimed at helping participants build sustainable and growth-oriented ventures.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of EDC, Dr. Nneka Okekearu, described SparkLab as a transformational platform for nurturing the next generation of innovators and business leaders.

“SparkLab is more than an incubation programme; it is a launchpad for ambitious entrepreneurs with the potential to create meaningful impact through technology and innovation. Participants will be supported throughout the journey—from refining and stress-testing their ideas to developing market-ready solutions and engaging with potential investors. This programme is the first step towards unlocking that potential and accelerating entrepreneurial success.”

Dr. Okekearu noted that the partnership with the Equinix Foundation reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs and strengthening Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

“This is EDC’s first incubation partnership focused on early-stage entrepreneurs, and we could not have asked for a more aligned partner. The Equinix Foundation shares our conviction that technology should catalyze opportunity and economic empowerment. Together, we are creating an environment where innovative ideas can be nurtured, refined, and transformed into viable enterprises.”

The Equinix Foundation’s support for SparkLab aligns with its global mission of advancing digital inclusion and expanding access to economic opportunities through technology. In Nigeria, where young people continue to demonstrate immense entrepreneurial potential, the Foundation sees technology-enabled entrepreneurship as a powerful pathway to sustainable growth and job creation.

Speaking on behalf of Equinix, Mr. Wole Abu, Managing Director, Equinix West Africa, emphasised the importance of investing in entrepreneurial talent and digital innovation.

“SparkLab exemplifies the type of initiative the Equinix Foundation was established to support. We believe that technology and digital skills, when made accessible and applied responsibly, can unlock opportunities and transform lives. Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs possess exceptional creativity and ambition. What they often need are the right tools, mentorship, infrastructure, and networks to bring their ideas to life. SparkLab provides exactly that.”

He further highlighted the Foundation’s commitment to partnering with institutions capable of delivering meaningful and lasting impact.

“In every market where Equinix operates, we seek opportunities to contribute to sustainable development. EDC is a trusted institution with a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs and building enterprise ecosystems. By combining EDC’s expertise in entrepreneurship development with Equinix’s global infrastructure, technical knowledge, and industry networks, we can create stronger pathways for innovation and economic opportunity.”

Mr. Abu also underscored the critical role of small and medium-sized enterprises in economic growth and the transformative potential of technology in today’s global economy.

“SMEs remain the backbone of every thriving economy. In the digital age, entrepreneurs are no longer limited by geography. Technology provides unprecedented access to information, customers, markets, and opportunities. SparkLab is designed to ensure that Nigeria’s next generation of entrepreneurs can harness these opportunities and compete effectively on a global stage.”

Reflecting on the programme’s expected impact, Dr. Okekearu emphasised that successful entrepreneurship requires much more than technical knowledge or training alone.

“Our experience working with early-stage entrepreneurs has shown that many promising ideas fail to reach the market because founders often approach challenges from a single perspective. SparkLab is designed to broaden that perspective. Participants will learn to understand customer needs, validate demand, develop sustainable business models, and build solutions capable of scaling beyond their immediate environments.”

She added that the programme’s ultimate goal is to equip participants with the capabilities required to build resilient, market-driven, and investment-ready ventures.

“By the end of the programme, participants will have developed a deeper understanding of what it takes to create lasting value. They will be equipped with the entrepreneurial, technical, and strategic skills needed to build ventures that not only survive but thrive in an increasingly competitive and digital economy.”

Through SparkLab, EDC and the Equinix Foundation are investing in a new generation of entrepreneurs whose ideas, innovations, and enterprises have the potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and contribute to Nigeria’s digital future.