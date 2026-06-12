N2bn Gratuity Payment Boosts Oyebanji’s Re-election Push

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

A fresh N2 billion gratuity payment approved by the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has further strengthened support for his re-election bid, with retirees across the state rallying behind the governor and applauding his administration’s commitment to their welfare.

The endorsement came last Tuesday during the distribution of gratuity cheques to retired state and local government workers in Ado-Ekiti, where beneficiaries and labour leaders praised the governor for steadily reducing the backlog of retirement benefits and ensuring regular payment of pensions.

The latest disbursement covers gratuities for state government retirees up to 2017 and local government retirees up to 2014, marking another milestone in the administration’s drive to address long-standing welfare challenges facing pensioners.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, Governor Oyebanji reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising the welfare of retirees, describing them as elder statesmen and women whose years of service laid the foundation for the state’s growth and development.

He said his administration had remained faithful to its promise of improving the wwell-beingf pensioners through prompt payment of pensions, gradual liquidation of gratuity arrears,, d other targeted interventions.

According to the governor, a total of N19 billion has been paid as gratuities since he assumed office in October 2022, while N65.3 billion has been expended on monthly pension payments to both state and local government retirees.

He explained that N11.7 billion of the gratuity payments went to retired state workers, while N7.3 billion was paid to local government pensioners.

“When I came into office, I promised that pensioners would not be neglected. We have continued to reduce the backlog of gratuities while ensuring that monthly pensions are paid regularly and promptly. We remain committed to your welfare and wellbeing,” he said.

Oyebanji added that his administration had also cleared N3.8 billion in pension arrears covering July to September 2018 inherited from previous administrations, while pension payments are now up to date.

The governor further highlighted other welfare measures introduced for retirees, including the implementation of consequential adjustments arising from the new minimum wage, which increased the minimum pension from N1,000 to N20,000 monthly.

He disclosed that the government spent N1.3 billion on palliative support for pensioners between May and November 2024 to cushion the effects of economic hardship, while N2.16 billion had been committed to strengthening the Contributory Pension Scheme for about 16,000 workers in the state’s public service.

With the June 20 governorship election approaching, Oyebanji urged workers, retirees and residents to support his administration’s continuity agenda, assuring them that a second term would enable him to consolidate ongoing reforms and deliver more benefits to the people.

The governor’s appeal received a positive response from pensioners and labour leaders, who openly declared their support for his re-election.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Pension Matters, Mr. Pius Owolabi, described the administration’s pension reforms as unprecedented and urged retirees to mobilise support for the governor at the polls.

“The governor has demonstrated sincerity, compassion and commitment to pensioners. We must reciprocate by supporting him to continue the good work,” he said.

The Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, also commended Oyebanji for consistently fulfilling his promises to retirees, noting that the release of another N2 billion for gratuity payments underscored his dedication to improving their quality of life.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ekiti State, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, and his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Omotola Farotimi, praised the governor for ending the era of delayed salaries, pensions and gratuities.

According to them, prompt payment of workers’ entitlements has improved the health, welfare and morale of both retirees and serving public servants.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, former labour leader, Comrade Oluropo Olayemi, expressed appreciation to the governor for his pro-retiree policies and pledged the support of pensioners for his re-election bid.

He said the administration’s welfare programmes had restored hope to retirees and created a conducive environment for them to enjoy the fruits of their years of service.