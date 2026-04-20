Hayatudeen: Free, Independent Press Serves is Society’s Early Warning System

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former Group Managing Director of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC), Mohammed Hayatudeen, has noted that a free and independent press was indispensable in a democracy like Nigeria.

Hayatudeen, who last week joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also hailed as remarkable, the resilience and professionalism in Nigeria’s evolving media landscape.

In a statement by his media office yesterday, Hayatudeen, who was guest of honour at the Independent Newspapers’ 25 year celebration, hailed the growth of media in Nigeria.

He outlined three critical pillars necessary for national greatness: the supremacy of strong institutions over strong men, the prioritisation of production over consumption and the building of trust as the foundation of governance and societal progress.

He stressed that strong institutions were essential for sustaining progress beyond personalities, while a productive economy driven by innovation and human capital development remained key to long-term prosperity.

Equally, he noted that trust, earned through consistency, accountability and fairness, was indispensable for functional governance, thriving markets and national cohesion.

Hayatudeen further underscored the central role of the media in building and sustaining this trust, describing journalism as the lifeblood of democracy and an indispensable mechanism for accountability.

“A free and Independent press serves as society’s early warning system. it shines light when there is darkness, asks questions where silence would be easier and speaks truth where power may prefer convenience,” he said.

He concluded by affirming that Nigeria’s challenge was not a lack of potential but the need to consistently align its human and institutional resources toward a shared national purpose.