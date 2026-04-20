APE, PTDF, NMGS Honour Geology Icon, Prof Rahaman at 80

Cameroonian scholar urges Nigeria to protect its geological heritage

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Various stakeholders, including the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) at the weekend celebrated renowned geologist, Prof. Omar Rahaman, in recognition of his decades-long contributions to geoscience development in Nigeria.

Rahaman, one of the most prominent figures in Nigeria’s geology and geoscience community, widely regarded as a pioneer in the field, is an emeritus professor of geology, who has helped shape generations of geoscientists in the country.

His reputation rests heavily on his foundational work in understanding Nigeria’s ancient rock systems, particularly the ‘Precambrian Basement Complex’, which underpins much of the country’s geology, while his research and mapping efforts are considered critical to how Nigeria’s geological structure is understood today.

Speaking in Abuja during the 5th edition of the Rahaman Seminar Series, organised in his honour, the Executive Secretary of the PTDF, Prof. Shuaibu Aliyu, lauded the octogenarian as a key architect of Nigeria’s human capital development in the energy sector.

Aliyu highlighted the octogenarian’s foundational role in shaping some of the PTDF’s most impactful programmes, describing the event as a celebration of impact, legacy, and intellectual excellence.

Represented by the Deputy General Manager, Audit Division of the PTDF, Dr. Steve Agboyinu, Aliyu specifically mentioned the contributions of Rahaman as one of the architects of the Overseas Scholarship Scheme of the PTDF and his efforts in institutionalising transparent, merit-driven selection processes.

“His initiative reflects not only vision but a practical commitment to building local capacity and strengthening a strenuous framework for sustainable development. The theme of today’s lecture, which is ‘Celebrating Excellence at 80’, is therefore both fitting and patriotic. It reminds us that excellence is not defined by age but by sustained relevance, impact and the ability to inspire generations,” Aliyu stated.

Besides, Aliyu highlighted the role played by the octogenarian professor in the development of some academic programmes, some of which are currently housed in the PTDF, including petroleum geosciences, petroleum geophysics, petroleum geochemistry, mineral exploration as well as groundwater and environmental research.

Others who spoke at the event which drew mentees of the renowned professor, including academics, industry stakeholders, and policymakers, were: the President of the NMGS, Rose Ndong; Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr Kehinde Ladipo; Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, represented by Deputy Comptroller, Finance and Technical Services, Kikelomo Adeola; an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Nkechi Eze, among others.

In his presentation, renowned Cameroonian geoscientist, Prof. Felix Toteu, underscored the need to protect Nigeria’s geological heritage, arguing that years of neglect and weak protection frameworks were putting the country’s geodiversity at risk.

Despite sitting on vast geological assets which would likely enhance tourism, education, and economic growth, these assets remain largely underutilised, Toteu said in his lecture titled: “Geodiversity: The Foundation of Our Heritage.”

He explained that Nigeria’s poor representation on UNESCO’s World Heritage list, particularly in geological sites, underscored a major gap in recognising and protecting the country’s natural endowments.

According to him, despite its rich landscape of rock formations, mineral resources, fossils, and unique landforms, Nigeria has only a few recognised heritage sites, with just one partially acknowledged for its geological significance.

“This shows how much we are missing as a country. Geodiversity is the foundation upon which biodiversity and human development are built, yet it remains largely ignored,” the geoscientist maintained.

Toteu explained that while biodiversity benefits from global conventions and legal backing, geodiversity lacks a dedicated international protection framework, leaving countries like Nigeria to rely mainly on weak or inconsistent national policies.

He added: “We are exploiting resources without preserving the history and processes that created them. If we continue like this, we risk losing both our natural identity and future opportunities,” urging the authorities to leverage geotourism as a tool for economic diversification.