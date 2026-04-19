Wike-backed PDP Dismisses Anyanwu’s Suspension Claims, Says Appeal Misrepresented



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described reports on Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s appeal as misleading.

The party, under the leadership of Abdurahman Mohammed, insisted that no suspension was ever in place, adding that the legal action did not stem from any disciplinary measure.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, stated in a press statement yesterday that although Anyanwu filed an appeal, it was not related to any suspension.

The PDP is entangled in a prolonged internal crisis, with the party divided into factions.

One camp, led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN), is supported by Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, while the court-recognised faction enjoys the backing of Wike.



In pursuit of favourable legal outcomes, both sides have filed multiple suits.

In one of the ongoing cases, Anyanwu lodged a Notice of Appeal at the Court of Appeal, contesting the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, which dismissed his case and upheld his recommended expulsion from the party.

The appeal, dated April 10, 2026, was filed at the Abuja Judicial Division of the appellate court, challenging the January 12, 2026.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Yusuf Halilu in suit No. FCT/HC/CV/1050/2025.

Meanwhile, the Turaki-led faction has, through its legal representatives, petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to derecognize the Mohammed/Anyanwu faction, and, by extension, the Wike-backed camp.

Responding, Mohammed clarified that the Tom Ikimi Disciplinary Committee only recommended a suspension, which was never reviewed, adopted, or ratified by either the National Working Committee (NWC) or the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.



He maintained that the recommendation carried no binding authority and that no valid suspension ever existed.

PDP Publicity Secretary stated, “The party categorically states that these reports are misleading and lack proper context. While it is true that Senator Anyanwu filed an appeal, it is important to clarify that the appeal was not against any suspension.

“The suit, which was first initiated at the FCT High Court, Abuja, was a case filed to challenge the competence and proceedings of the Disciplinary Committee previously chaired by Mr. Tom Ikimi, who has since left the PDP.



“It must be emphasised that the Tom Ikimi Disciplinary Committee merely recommended a suspension. This recommendation was never considered, adopted, or ratified by either the National Working Committee or the National Executive Committee of the Party. As such, it had no binding effect, and no valid suspension ever existed.

“Furthermore, the said Disciplinary Committee and its recommendations had long been jettisoned by the party’s leadership after it was determined that the committee was constituted in violation of Chapter 10, Article 57(1) of the Party’s Constitution.

“Accordingly, there was no valid or effective suspension at any time.



For the avoidance of doubt, the judgment of the FCT High Court delivered by Justice Halilu in January 2026 did not affirm any suspension, as that was never the issue before the court.”

Mohammed further stated that the court dismissed the suit entirely on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction, ruling that disciplinary issues are internal party matters and not subject to judicial review.

The statement read in part, “In light of these facts, the appeal, which was inadvertently filed on April 10, 2026, has now been directed to be immediately withdrawn as it is no longer necessary.

“It is also pertinent to note that Senator Anyanwu and others referenced in the misleading reports had successfully completed their tenure since last year.



“The PDP wishes to remind Nigerians that the Federal High Court in Ibadan, in a landmark judgment, had earlier upheld the composition of the National Caretaker Committee and directed INEC to recognise it.

“Also, the Abuja National Convention held on March 29 and 30, 2026, was conducted with full legal backing, in line with valid judgments of both the High Court and the Court of Appeal, and was duly monitored by INEC.”