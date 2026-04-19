No Invitation to Sultan of Sokoto for Chapel Groundbreaking, CAN Clarifies

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has debunked claims that the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, was invited to serve as ‘Royal Father of the Day’ at the proposed foundation-laying ceremony of an Ecumenical Chapel at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, describing the report as false and misleading.

In a statement issued yesterday by CAN’s Media Office, the association said it had never extended such an invitation and clarified that the material in circulation originated from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), not from CAN.

“We state, firmly and without equivocation, that no such invitation was extended to the Sultan by CAN. This claim is false,” the statement said.

ACAN said it was important to clearly distance itself from the claim, noting that it has been wrongly attributed to the body.

“For the record, the material in question was made public by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and not from CAN. At no point did CAN release any such invitation,” it added.

The association warned that the narrative may have been deliberately framed to trigger avoidable religious sensitivities.

“Beyond its inaccuracy, the narrative appears deliberately framed to provoke religious sensitivities and manufacture controversy where none exists,” the statement noted.

Reaffirming its broader role, CAN said its commitment remains rooted in both faith and national harmony

“CAN remains unwavering in its dual commitment: to uphold the integrity of Christian faith and worship, and to promote peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among all Nigerians.

“We therefore call on the media, opinion leaders, and the general public to act with responsibility: verify before amplifying, question before believing, and prioritise facts over virality,” the statement added.

The association restated that the Sultan was not invited, describing the circulating claim as the handiwork of mischief makers and urging the public to disregard it.