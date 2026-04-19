Kidnapped Benue Travellers Were Not UTME Candidates, JAMB Clarifies, Releases First Batch of Results

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has denied reports that the victims abducted while travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo in Benue State were candidates heading to sit for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is as the examination body has released the results of 632,788 candidates who sat for the UTME on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

JAMB, in a statement by its Public Communication Adviser, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said investigations had confirmed that none of the kidnapped persons were UTME candidates.

According to the board, the victims were participants in the ongoing police recruitment exercise who had travelled to Makurdi and were returning to Otukpo when they were abducted.

JAMB expressed concern over what it described as the hasty spread of unverified claims linking the incident to its examination schedule, noting that some individuals were too quick to blame the board without establishing the facts.

“It is regrettable that government institutions, particularly JAMB, are often unfairly maligned in situations like this without proper verification,” the statement said.

The Board argued that the original claim lacked credibility from the outset, stressing that UTME candidates are usually assigned to different centres and rarely travel together in groups to sit for the examination.

JAMB said those who circulated the false narrative should apologise for damaging the board’s reputation through what it called unfounded allegations.

While reiterating that the victims were not UTME candidates, the board stressed that no Nigerian deserves to be kidnapped regardless of the reason for travel.

It also called on Nigerians to be more responsible in sharing information and to verify facts before drawing conclusions or attacking institutions.

JAMB maintained that it remained committed to improving its operations and would not be distracted by what it described as baseless criticism.

Meanwhile, JAMB has released the results of 632,788 candidates who sat for the UTME on Thursday, 16 April 2026

“The results of candidates who sat the 2026 UTME on Thursday, 16 April 2026, have been released and are now available for viewing.

“To check their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number used during registration.

“At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available,” the statement said.

The ongoing UTME began on April 16 and is expected to continue until April 22 across examination centres nationwide.

He added that more results would be released in batches as the nationwide examination continues.