At African Refiners’ Week in Cape Town, Saidu Mohammed Advocates Phased Fuel Harmonisation

Ejiofor Alike

The Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Saidu Mohammed, has called for a pragmatic, phased approach to fuel specification harmonisation across Africa, cautioning against rigid targets that did not reflect market realities.

He spoke at the panel session: “Policy Pathways to Fuel Specification Harmonisation: Regulation, Progress, and Ambition,” during African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) Week 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mohammed said while harmonisation remained a strategic continental goal, a “one-size-fits-all” framework was impractical given disparities in regulatory capacity, infrastructure, and refining capabilities across African countries.

He advocated a step-by-step alignment model that would allow countries to transition at a pace consistent with domestic realities, without disrupting supply chains or imposing additional cost pressures on consumers.

“Harmonisation must be pragmatic and context-driven. We must align ambition with execution realities,” he stated.

Mohammed highlighted Nigeria’s regulatory direction under the NMDPRA, noting ongoing efforts to tighten fuel quality standards while preserving supply stability and market efficiency.

He emphasised that effective regulation must balance environmental objectives with affordability and energy access, particularly in developing markets.

Mohammed identified key enablers for successful harmonisation to include stronger inter-regulatory collaboration, policy clarity and consistency, sustained investment in refining and distribution infrastructure, and realistic transition timelines.

According to him, improved alignment of fuel specifications would help reduce market distortions, curb cross-border arbitrage, and enhance regional trade, while supporting the gradual transition to cleaner fuels across the continent.

Mohammed also pointed to growing refining capacity in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, as a critical factor in advancing harmonisation efforts and reducing reliance on imported petroleum products.

ARDA Week 2026, which ended at the weekend, marked two decades of Africa’s downstream industry coordination, convened regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders to examine pathways for a more integrated and resilient energy market.