Why Military Should Go After Terrorists’ Logistics Suppliers

A report last week that a 15-year-old boy who was part of the terrorist group that killed General Oseni Braimah and two soldiers in Borno State was arrested on his way to purchase food for his group by troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) set tongues wagging.

The boy, who identified himself simply as Tijjani, made the confession in a video. He confirmed that he was arrested on Sunday at Ngamdu.

The teenager, who spoke in Hausa language, said he was among the terrorists that attacked Benisheik and Ngamdu recently. He also reportedly disclosed that the attackers mobilised from Jilli, a known insurgent hideout in Gubio Local Government Area, before carrying out their deadly operations and later returning to the area.

The arrest provided further insight into how insurgents use young couriers to move money and supplies across different locations in the region.

The suspect further claimed he was later given N850,000 to purchase supplies for other fighters.

While military authorities said investigations were ongoing to track other members of the network and disrupt remaining supply routes used by the group, many have expressed anger that no serious efforts have been made to cut off food, weapons, ammunition, medications and fuel supplies to the terrorists.

This is why many Nigerians have been criticising the military for their inept and clueless security architecture.

Nigerians have read in history how the Nigerian military cut off food, salt, medications, and weapons to then Biafrans, and how this measure eventually contributed to the end of the Nigeria-Biafra war.

The question is: Why can’t they replicate the same to subdue the terrorists?

It is increasingly evident that the terrorist leaders use women and children as logistics suppliers. The military should identify these logistics suppliers. The war against the insurgents has to be total for the military to overcome them.