Uncredited Africa Partners with Lagos State to Train Screenwriters

Iyke Bede

Uncredited Africa has launched a strategic partnership with the Lagos State Government to provide professional development for emerging screenwriters. Supported by the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment and the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, the initiative aims to build a sustainable creative economy by providing young writers with essential tools and industry access.

The organization provides a free, eight-week intensive program for writers aged 18 to 35. This curriculum moves participants from an initial concept to a market-ready screenplay, finishing with a direct pitch session to established producers.

Founder of Uncredited Africa, Mr. Lani Aisida, highlighted the programme’s focus on professional longevity:

“Uncredited Africa is not just about teaching people how to write scripts, it’s about building sustainable careers. This partnership with Lagos State is a major step in creating an ecosystem where talented writers are not only trained but also connected to real opportunities to earn, grow, and thrive within the industry.”

Lagos State officials emphasised the social and economic impact of the collaboration. Permanent Secretary Engr. Sholabomi Shasore noted the importance of engaging young people:

“This partnership reflects our continued commitment to engaging young people in meaningful and productive ventures. Storytelling is a powerful civic tool, and through initiatives like Uncredited Africa, we are not only amplifying voices but also fostering a generation that can shape narratives, influence culture, and contribute to society in impactful ways.”

Furthering this, Mrs. Ololade Aina of the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment spoke on the potential for job creation:

“The creative industry holds immense potential for job creation and economic growth in Lagos State. By supporting Uncredited Africa, we are investing in a structured pathway that transforms raw talent into employable skills and viable careers.”

The program’s model has already produced significant results for its participants. Abimbola Akin, a former student and current AMVCA-nominated screenwriter, shared her experience:

“The training was a big blessing that kick-started my entire career. To think I’m an AMVCA-nominated screenwriter today because of a class that was free? It changed everything for me.”

By providing free, high-quality training and direct access to industry stakeholders, the initiative empowers writers to build sustainable careers and contribute meaningfully to the global storytelling landscape.