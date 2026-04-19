The Insecurity Triad Formally Defined as New Framework for Nigeria, West Africa Security Analysis

Syndicated columnist and Sundiata Post CEO Max Amuchie has unveiled what he described as the definitive formulation of The Insecurity Triad, an analytical framework designed to explain the interconnected drivers of insecurity in Nigeria and across West Africa.

The framework was presented in Sunday’s edition of The Sunday Stew in a column titled “The Insecurity Triad: Money, Land and Mind — A Definitive Articulation.” According to the statement, the publication consolidates weeks of analysis into a single explanatory model.

Amuchie said the framework examines how kidnapping, banditry and terrorism function as linked forces rather than isolated threats.

“The Insecurity Triad is an interlocking system in which kidnapping finances violence through ransom economies (Money), banditry governs territory and production (Land) and terrorism reshapes the ideological order (Mind),” he said.

According to the release, the framework seeks to address what it called a longstanding gap in the understanding and response to insecurity in the region.

It argued that media coverage often treats kidnapping, banditry and insurgency as separate crises, while government responses have focused more on symptoms than on the broader structures sustaining violence.

The statement added that many dominant counter-terrorism models developed after the September 11 attacks, though useful, do not fully capture local realities such as resource extraction, weakening state authority and competing sovereignties in West Africa.

Amuchie said the new framework offers an African-centred lens for understanding how economic incentives, territorial control and ideological influence combine to fuel insecurity.

The model is said to draw from the works of five African and international scholars: Ali Mazrui, Claude Ake, Jean-François Bayart, William Reno and Achille Mbembe.

According to the release, their ideas collectively explain the progression from weak post-colonial state structures to the rise of alternative centres of power.

The framework is built around three pillars: Money, representing kidnapping and the pricing of safety; Land, representing banditry and control of territory and production; and Mind, representing terrorism and the struggle for ideological dominance.

It stated that these three elements together form what Amuchie described as a “shadow order” that competes with the state by exercising control over people, land and belief systems.

The statement also announced that the next instalment in the series will focus on the Trinity of State Decay, a broader diagnostic concept examining how weak administration and shadow systems enable the insecurity triad to thrive.