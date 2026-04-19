Nigerian Army Raises the Alarm over Low Enlistment from South-east, Urges Eligible Youths to Apply

Linus Aleke

The Nigerian Army has raised concerns about low enlistment in the South-east geopolitical zone, revealing that Anambra State recorded only 117 applications out of 38,000 nationwide.

Brigadier-General Uche Nnabuihe, who led an army delegation to sensitise youths in Awka, the Anambra State capital, noted that the figure was recorded on April 7, before a nationwide awareness campaign began.

He said the exercise aimed to encourage more youths from Anambra State and the South-east to join the 91 Regular Recruits Intake before the May 27, 2026, deadline.

“We observed with concern that out of 38,000 applications received nationwide, only 117 came from Anambra as of April 7.

“This sensitisation is to correct that imbalance and encourage our youths to take advantage of opportunities in the Nigerian Army,” he said.

Nnabuihe urged eligible youths to apply, noting the Army offers a structured career path and opportunities for national service.

On his part, Lt. Col. Ogbemudia Osawe said training infrastructure had expanded, with new institutions in Abakaliki and Osogbo to accommodate incoming recruits.

Osawe listed benefits, including career progression, regular pay, continuous military education, specialised training, and exposure to diverse cultures.

He added that personnel enjoy welfare packages, free medical care for families, pensions, gratuities, and opportunities for international assignments.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary of the Anambra State Ministry of Youths, Ifeatu Emodi, commended the initiative, describing military enlistment as crucial for South-eastern youths.

Emodi said declining interest among youths stemmed from misconceptions and misinformation about the Army.

The traditional ruler of Enugwu-Agidi, Igwe Michael Okeke-Uche, praised the army’s welfare structure and urged youths to enlist to improve regional representation.