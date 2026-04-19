Kudimata Founder Praises Women Affairs Minister at 46

The Founder of Kudimata, Kathleen Erhimu, has extended warm felicitations to the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on her 46th birthday, commending her impactful leadership and dedicated service to the nation.

In a goodwill message released on Saturday, Erhimu praised the Minister’s laudable achievements in public service, highlighting her transformative contributions during her tenure as Minister of Police Affairs and her continued strides in advancing the welfare of women, children, and vulnerable groups in her current role.

She noted that the Minister’s leadership has been instrumental in driving reforms, strengthening social protection frameworks, and implementing empowerment programmes that have positively impacted millions of Nigerians.

The Kudimata founder further expressed deep appreciation for the Ministry’s partnership with the organisation, describing it as pivotal in expanding financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and empowerment initiatives across the country.

Erhimu also commended the Minister for her inspiring role in championing the cause of women and young people, noting that her vision continues to create opportunities and hope for a more inclusive society.

“Your passion, resilience, and commitment to nation-building remain a source of inspiration to women, children, and young Nigerians,” the statement read.

She wished the Minister good health, longevity, and continued success, expressing confidence that her leadership would sustain profound and lasting impacts on the lives of Nigerian women and the broader society.

Kudimata, under Erhimu’s leadership, has trained over a million women and youths in financial literacy and business development, reinforcing its role in national development efforts.