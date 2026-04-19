  • Sunday, 19th April, 2026

Goldberg Offers Fans Chance to Watch Super Eagles Live Abroad

Life & Style | 44 minutes ago

Vanessa Obioha

Goldberg Lager Beer has unveiled a new consumer campaign, Back to Bars, that will reward football fans across the country.

The campaign was launched at a press briefing held at the Lagos Brewery Bar on Friday, April 17, bringing together media stakeholders, football enthusiasts, and notable figures in the sport. Former Super Eagles players, including Friday Elahor, Victor Agali, Ifeanyi Udeze, Jonathan Akpobore, Precious Dede, and Ebi Onome, were in attendance.

According to the company, the initiative reflects how many Nigerians experience football—gathering in bars with friends to watch matches in real time. Under the campaign, consumers who purchase two bottles of Goldberg at participating outlets receive instant airtime rewards and are automatically entered into weekly raffle draws.

At the end of the campaign in May (the company says the timeline may be extended), 10 winners will receive all-expense-paid trips to either the United Kingdom or Lisbon to watch the Nigeria national football team live.

Speaking at the launch, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Kunle Aroyehun, said the campaign was shaped by current consumer realities.

“We understand what it means to go to a bar right now,” he said. “People are more intentional with how they spend, but they still want to enjoy football and the moments that come with it. Back to Bars is our way of meeting that reality.”

Also speaking, Head of Marketing Communications at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sandra Amachree, described the campaign as rooted in Nigeria’s football culture.
“Football in Nigeria is not something people experience occasionally, it is part of everyday life. And for many fans, that experience is shaped in bars.”

She emphasised that the campaign seeks to support that culture in a way that feels natural.

The Back to Bars campaign has rolled out across participating bars nationwide, with weekly draws and real-time winner announcements expected to drive participation and maintain transparency.

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