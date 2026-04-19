Fitness Concerns Knock Osimhen Out of Genclerbirligi Encounter 

Galatasaray Manager, Okan Buruk has explained why Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was left out of the matchday squad despite travelling with the team to Ankara for their clash against Gençlerbirlii.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Buruk clarified that the decision was based on fitness concerns rather than a tactical omission, confirming that the striker had not fully recovered from recent physical exertion.

The Galatasaray coach revealed that Osimhen had been involved in parts of the team’s training sessions leading up to the match but struggled to cope with the intensity.

According to Buruk, the Nigerian international’s condition was carefully assessed before a final decision was made.

Providing insight into the situation, Buruk was quoted as saying by gzt: “Osimhen participated in certain parts of the training sessions. He experienced fatigue after these sessions,” he said, as quoted by GZT, indicating that the player was not yet at full fitness.

He further explained that the club opted against risking the striker, adding that “we didn’t think he was suitable for the squad this week,” as they continue to monitor his recovery closely.

Despite the setback, Buruk offered a positive outlook regarding Osimhen’s availability for upcoming fixtures.

He suggested that the forward could gradually return to action, particularly in cup competitions, where his minutes can be managed more carefully.

Looking ahead, the Galatasaray boss noted that they would assess the striker’s readiness in the coming days, saying the team would “see how many minutes he can play in the next cup match,” as part of a cautious reintegration process.

Buruk also expressed confidence that Osimhen would be fit in time for one of Galatasaray’s most important upcoming fixtures, adding that “of course, he will be able to play in the Fenerbahçe match.”

Osimhen’s absence is a notable one for Galatasaray, given his importance to the team’s attacking setup.

However, the decision to rest him emphasizes the club’s intention to avoid aggravating any potential injury issues as they approach a crucial stage of the season.

With key matches on the horizon, including the highly anticipated derby against Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray appear focused on ensuring their star striker returns at full strength rather than risking a premature comeback.