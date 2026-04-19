Okpekpe International 10km Race 

Attracts Unprecedented Global Attention

The upcoming Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has attracted unprecedented interest from foreign athletes, with organisers reporting a surge of requests to participate in the World Athletics Gold Label event scheduled for May 23, 2026.

Race Director of Organisation, Zack Amodu, revealed that athletes, particularly from East Africa, particularly Kenya and Ethiopia and Europe, have overwhelmed organisers with online registrations and follow-up messages on WhatsApp and Facebook.

‘The requests have been massive. After registering online, they bombard us with messages asking why they are not confirmed. But we cannot confirm them because most do not have managers, and it is against World Athletics rules to deal directly with elite athletes without agents,’ Amodu explained.

He added that the calibre of athletes required for a Gold Label race makes it mandatory to select top-level runners, underscoring the prestige of the Okpekpe event.

‘Our first consideration is to register as many gold-level running athletes as required to fulfil one of the conditions for organizing a Gold label race. After this, we then give consideration to other World Athletics-certified elite runners,’ explained Amodu.

The race, the first to be granted a label status in West Africa in 2015, remains Nigeria’s premier road running competition and is one of only two Gold Label 10km races in Africa this year.

World Athletics technical delegate Norrie Williamson described Okpekpe as ‘unique in its setting and organization’, praising its hilly terrain and Gold Label standards.

Williamson’s endorsement reinforces the race’s credibility on the global athletics calendar.

Former Edo State governor and current senator Adams Oshiomhole, who built the road infrastructure that made the race possible, remains a passionate advocate. Ahead of the 2026 edition, he shared his training routine, walking 8.92km in 85 minutes as preparation.

‘Getting ready for Okpekpe race in May 2026. It’s good to start practicing… To cover 10km in a mainly hilly environment with valleys, and fresh air,’ Oshiomhole remarked.

His involvement underscores the race’s deep roots in Edo State and its role as both a sporting and cultural festival.

Organisers say they have extended the registration deadline for Nigerian athletes until early next month. Many local runners, especially from Edo State and neighbouring regions, view the race as a festival.

‘We want as many Nigerians as possible to come, not just to savour the beautiful scenery of Okpekpe and the hospitality of the people, but also to be part of a Gold Label race,’ Amodu said.

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race continues to grow in stature, combining world-class competition with local celebration, and positioning Edo State as a hub for global athletics.