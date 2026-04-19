Fulham European Push Dealt A Big Blow with Iwobi’s Injury 

Fulham quest for a European qualification at the end of the season may have suffered a set back after Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi limped out late in the first half of their encounter with Brentford.

Fulham manager, Marco Silva has however offered a cautious update on Iwobi after the midfielder limped off at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Super Eagles midfielder was forced to leave the pitch in the first half after picking up what appeared to be a muscular problem.

He received treatment from the club’s medical staff before being replaced by compatriot, Samuel Chukwueze, as Fulham were held in a tightly contested encounter.

Speaking after the match to TNT Sports, Silva admitted there was initial concern about the severity of the injury but suggested early signs were not overly alarming.

“You always think about the worst possible scenario. He’s not feeling too much pain right now,” Silva said, offering a slightly reassuring tone regarding the midfielder’s condition.

The Fulham boss added that while the situation is still being assessed, the club will need to wait for further medical checks over the next 24 to 48 hours before determining the full extent of the problem.

“It doesn’t look like a serious hamstring injury, but the next few hours—probably tomorrow or in two days’ time—will give a clearer picture of the situation, and of course for us to analyse and assess his availability for the next games,” he added.

Despite the early reassurance, Silva stressed the importance of the former Arsenal midfielder to his squad, particularly at a crucial stage of the season where Fulham are managing a demanding fixture schedule and fitness concerns.

The Portuguese coach expressed hope that the injury would not rule Iwobi out for an extended period, highlighting his influence both on and off the ball.

“Let’s hope we are not going to lose him until the end of the season because he’s so important for us. After a difficult week in terms of preparation with one or two players, of course it is not good for us to lose a player like Alex.”

Iwobi’s condition will now be closely monitored by Fulham’s medical team, with further assessments expected in the coming days as the club prepare for their next Premier League fixtures.

Newcastle United legend, Shay Given however expressed fears that the injury could rule Iwobi out for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Given said: “You know it’s something serious when the referee calls on the medical team.

“It is so frustrating. You know you do everything by the book and that’s just part and parcel of football.

“Injuries come along but at this time of the season, you may not see Alex again this season.”