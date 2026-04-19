Reb Bull Treats Lagosians  to Motor Sports Experience

It was total excitement at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Lagos yesterday with Red Bull treating NmLagosians to a Motor Sports experience at the 2026 Red Bull Car Park Drift.

A competition that does not shy away from spectacular performances, each filled with tire-screeching, engine-revving, smoke-burning excitement, with Red Bull Drift Athlete, Abdo Feghali, performing live with crazy drift obstacles for lovers of tire-burning excitement with the packed crowd at the arena asking for more.

The Lebanese driver began his racing career in 1998 and went on to become a three-time national rally champion. Following his success in rallying, Feghali pursued his passion for drifting and has gone on to become a legendary figure across the Middle East. He is also a Guinness World Record holder for the longest drift in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in 2013.

Apart from Feghali, it was another showoff by Nigerian motorsport sensation, Jamus Bashar Muhammad, popularly known as Jaybash, who late last year made history by emerging as the overall winner at the East Africa Drift Championship held in Kenya.

Muhammad displayed his mastery of the act when while his car was running round in a circle, he jumped down to applaud the crowd, and later entered his car to the delight of the fans.

Another highlight of the day was when Nigeria rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name Vector, joined Feghali in his car as co-driver during one of his stunts.

Bikers also put colour to the event with the organisers, Redbull entertaining the crowd with music and different flavors of their drinks.