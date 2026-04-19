Bandits Abduct Newly Installed Traditional Ruler, Wife in Kwara 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 10 suspected bandits have reportedly invaded the palace of a newly installed monarch in Olayinka community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, abducting the traditional ruler, his wife, and one other individual during a midnight raid.

The incident, according to THISDAY’s investigation, occurred yesterday when the royal father and others were sleeping at the palace.

The attack, which was believed to have taken place around 1:40 a.m., saw the armed assailants firing sporadically before whisking away their victims.

The monarch had only recently been installed by the state government, making the incident shocking for the community.

The recent incident marked the third abduction of traditional rulers in Kwara South senatorial district in the last five months.

In December 2025, the Ojibara of Bayagan Ile, Kamilu Salami, was kidnapped and later released after ransom was paid.

In February 2026, the Oniwo of Afin, Oba Simeon Olanipekun, was abducted alongside his son. They also regained freedom after ransom was paid.

A member of the Olayinka community who spoke with THISDAY on condition of anonymity in Ilorin yesterday, described the latest raid as terrifying and unprecedented.

He warned that insecurity in the region had reached alarming levels.

Some of the members of the community have called for urgent government and security intervention to protect traditional rulers, who have become the prime targets of criminal gangs.

When contacted, a senior police officer with the Ifelodun Local Government Divisional Police Headquarters at Share who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the ugly development.

He said: “We are working round towards ensuring the rescue of the victims.”