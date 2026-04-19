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Kano APC Disowns Arewa Forum, Denies Claims of Withdrawing Support for Tinubu

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked a statement allegedly issued by the Arewa APC Forum, Kano State chapter, claiming the withdrawal of support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid.

In a statement issued yesterday by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Auwalu Abdullahi, the ruling party disowned the group and described the claim as false, misleading, and a calculated attempt to tarnish the party’s image.

The party emphasized that no recognized or constitutionally backed organ within the APC had taken such a decision, stressing that the Kano State chapter of the party remained fully committed to supporting Tinubu and his administration.

 “The APC in Kano is aware of attempts by certain individuals and faceless groups to create confusion and disunity within the party.

“We wish to state categorically that this so-called forum is not known to the party structure and does not represent the views of APC members in Kano State,” the statement explained.

The party further reaffirmed its confidence in Tinubu’s leadership, noting that his administration remained focused on delivering good governance, economic reforms, and national development.

The Kano APC, under the leadership of Umar Doguwa, urged party members and the general public to disregard the statement in its entirety, describing it as the handiwork of mischief-makers bent on causing unnecessary tension.

The statement concluded by reiterating the party’s unity and unwavering support for Tinubu’s vision for a better Nigeria.

“The so-called signatory of the purported withdrawal is faceless and not a stakeholder of the party at any level in Kano,” the statement added.

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