FG Orders Medical Directors to Improve Patient Care, Prevent Strikes in Hospitals

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has directed newly appointed Medical Directors of Federal Medical Centres (FMCs) to prioritise patient care.

It also ordered them to prevent industrial disputes that could disrupt healthcare services nationwide.

The directive was contained in a statement released yesterday by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and signed by its Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, spoke in Abuja while presenting appointment letters to six Medical Directors.

“I want to encourage you to be fully abreast of government policies and ensure they are reflected in everything you do,” Salako said.

He stressed that maintaining peace within hospitals is critical to effective service delivery, urging the new appointees to engage health workers and unions consistently.

“Keep an open-door policy with unions and continuously engage them. Whatever issues can be resolved early through dialogue should be addressed promptly,” he said.

The minister also issued a strong warning against denying patients access to care.

“A situation where patients are turned back will not be accepted,” he stated.

Salako disclosed that the ministry had established a task force on clinical governance and patient safety, directing Medical Directors to replicate similar systems in their hospitals to improve accountability and patient feedback.

On staffing challenges, he urged them to take advantage of the federal government’s fast-track waiver system for recruitment.

“We are challenged in terms of human resources, but there is now a faster process for employment. Some Medical Directors are slow to act; we expect you to do better,” he said.

He further advised those reappointed for a second term to step up performance, while urging new appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Bola Tinubu.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Daju Kachollom, represented by Kamil Shoretire, noted that gaps still exist in the health sector.

“What we want is clear improvement in performance and stronger commitment to the well-being of Nigerians,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed Medical Directors, Evinly Nzeribe of FMC, Okigwe, pledged commitment to improving healthcare delivery.

“We will take the government’s agenda to greater heights and make the health system better,” she said.

Also, Adamu Atterwharmie of FMC, Birnin Kudu, representing those reappointed, promised continued loyalty to government directives.

“We will implement policies effectively and justify the confidence reposed in us,” he said.