As Insecurity Hits Military Commanders

With the war against insurgency in Nigeria taking a new dimension, moving from attacking military bases to killing senior commanders, thereby heightening fears about the country’s security architecture, Davidson Iriekpen chronicles a select few of the valiant officers who paid the supreme price

The resurgence of terrorist activities in Nigeria has once again cast a dark shadow over the nation’s security landscape, raising urgent concerns about the safety of both civilians and military personnel.

In less than two weeks, reports indicate that at least six senior military officers have been killed by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements.

This frequency of attacks points to a renewed boldness and operational capacity among terrorist groups, suggesting that existing counter-terrorism strategies may be falling short.

What started with the Boko Haram insurgency in 2009, has since evolved into multiple factions, including ISWAP, which is linked to the Islamic State (ISIS).

Below are some of the valiant soldiers who fought till they breathed their last.

K. Yusuf

Yusuf, a lieutenant colonel and commanding officer of the 223 Tank Battalion, along with 15 soldiers, was declared missing in action on October 16, 2016, after Boko Haram fighters dislodged them from their station in Gashiga, Borno State.

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole later conducted clearance operations in January 2017 and recovered the bodies of the military personnel at Asaga village along the Kamadugou River line in Borno, following the dislodgement of Boko Haram terrorists in the area.

Muhammad Abu Ali

Muhammad Abu Ali, a lieutenant colonel, was killed by Boko Haram on November 4, 2016, in Mallam Fatori, Borno State, a year after his promotion from major.

He commanded the 272 Tank Battalion and was known for his bravery in battle. During an insurgent attack on a forward base, he was killed in a firefight after stepping out of his tank to assess the situation.

Before his death, he served in the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) and the United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID). He also received an accelerated promotion and a gallantry award in September 2015 from the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Buratai.

B. U. Umar

In November 2016, Lieutenant Colonel B. U. Umar and soldiers of his 114 Task Force Battalion were ambushed by Boko Haram fighters after an initial bomb explosion.

The troops, who were on patrol towards Mubi in Adamawa State, encountered an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Bitta–Pirang Road and were subsequently ambushed by terrorists. Although the troops had successfully repelled the ambush after a gun battle, Umar lost his life at the scene.

O. Umusu

Lieutenant Colonel Umusu, the commanding officer of the 118 Task Force Battalion in Borno State, was killed alongside his soldiers by an improvised explosive device in December 2016.

The officer and his men were returning from Maiduguri to their base towards Baga when the incident occurred between Zare and Gudumbali.

Ibrahim Sakaba

Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Sakaba, the commander of the 157 Task Force Battalion, was killed in November 2018 during a large-scale insurgent attack on a military base in Metele, northern Borno State. The assault overwhelmed the base and led to heavy casualties.

His death became symbolic of the risks faced by commanders stationed in remote bases near Lake Chad, where insurgents often exploit terrain and surprise tactics.

Dahiru Chiroma Bako

Dahiru Chiroma Bako, a colonel under Operation Lafiya Dole, was ambushed near Wajiroko in Borno State in September 2020. He later died from injuries sustained in the attack despite undergoing surgery at a military hospital.

He was known for his role in securing Damboa and was regarded as a prominent field commander. General Buratai described him as a fighter who “gave everything for the unity and peace of the nation”.

Z. Manu

Lieutenant Colonel Z. Manu was killed in September 2020 during an operation in Katsina State. He died after bandits ambushed his team in Unguwar Doka village in Faskari LGA.

Manu and his soldiers were on routine patrol when they encountered the ambush.

His death at the time highlighted how insecurity had expanded beyond the north-east into other parts of northern Nigeria.

Dzarma Zirkusu

Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu was the commander of the 28 Task Force Brigade in Chibok, he was killed in November 2021. He died alongside other soldiers in an ISWAP ambush in Askira Uba, Borno State.

The Nigerian Army said the troops killed several attackers and recovered weapons while repelling the assault.

Aliyu Saidu Paiko

In October 2025, Boko Haram fighters killed the commanding officer of the 202 Battalion in Bama LGA, Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko, along with other soldiers.

Musa Uba

Brigadier General Musa Uba was killed near Wajiroko in Borno State in 2025 after ISWAP fighters ambushed troops along the Damboa–Wajiroko road.

At least 17 military motorcycles were reportedly seized by the insurgents. Uba was initially declared missing, with the army saying he had returned to base.

However, ISWAP later released a video showing him in captivity, after which he was killed.

OC Okolo

Lt. Col. OC Okolo was killed on February 16, 2026, during a Boko Haram attack at Mandaragirau in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State. He was on duty when the attackers struck, and did not survive.

He was described as a gallant, dedicated and committed officer.

Umar Ibrahim Mairiga

On March 1, 2026, fighters linked to ISWAP attacked a military formation in Mayenti, Bama LGA, killing Lieutenant Colonel Umar Ibrahim Mairiga, the commanding officer, and several soldiers. The assault targeted a base near Bama town.

S.I. Iliyasu

On March 6, 2026, insurgents carried out coordinated attacks on multiple military positions across Borno State, including Konduga, Mainok, Jakana, and Marte, between 10 pm and 3 pm the following day. During the offensive, Lieutenant Colonel S.I. Iliyasu, the commanding officer of the 222 Battalion, was killed in an attack on a major base in the Konduga area.

Umar Farouq

On March 9, 2026, at about midnight, insurgents overran a military base in the Kukawa LGA of Borno State, killing Lieutenant Colonel Umar Farouq along with several soldiers. The attackers reportedly advanced on the town from multiple directions, dislodged troops, set military vehicles ablaze, and looted weapons and ammunition.

The assault came roughly a month after a previous attack on the same base had been repelled by troops, who reportedly neutralised several insurgents, an action that earned praise from residents and the lawmaker representing the area in the state assembly.

Oseni Braimah

Brigadier General Oseni Braimah was killed during an assault on a military base in Benisheikh, Borno State on April 9, 2026. According to a statement by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the insurgents launched an early morning attack on the base, which was eventually repelled, though several soldiers were killed.

I.A. Mohammed

The Commanding Officer of the 242 Battalion, Monguno, Col. I.A. Mohammed, and no fewer than 10 soldiers lost their lives when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by insurgents went off in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

Local sources said Col. Mohammed was killed while on a reinforcement mission following an overnight attack on a military formation. The incident was said to have occurred when the officer responded to a distress call from troops under attack at a Forward Operating Base (FOB), which is linked to the 242 Battalion.