Wike: Credibility of Opposition is Earned Through Electoral Victories, Not Emergency Coalition 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and factional Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, yesterday declared that credibility as an opposition force must be earned through electoral victories rather than rhetoric and emergency coalition.

He made the remarks yesterday during a courtesy visit to the party’s national headquarters in Abuja and amid ongoing realignments within Nigeria’s political space, with parties jostling for influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike, who stated this while pledging loyalty to the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, also dismissed claims by smaller political groups grandstanding as leading opposition voices, insisting that performance at the polls remains the measuring tape of relevance.

“You cannot become an opposition party without winning an election. Those who say they are leading the opposition have not contested any election successfully,” he said.

He reasserted his commitment to the PDP, noting his visit was to demonstrate solidarity with the new leadership and encourage a united front as the party rebuilds after internal crises.

He acknowledged that the PDP had faced substantial challenges but admitted the party was gradually emerging from its internal strife.

“Yes, we have crisis, and we have almost come out of it. It will require hard work and sacrifice to move the party forward.

“My coming here is to reassure you of my support. I have come to pledge my loyalty to the National Working Committee,” Wike stated.

The minister urged the NWC to prioritise reconciliation, particularly by engaging defectors, many of whom, he noted, still retain interest in the party.

He also cautioned against distractions, especially ongoing legal battles, expressing confidence that the party would prevail.

“We have defeated them at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. The same God will see us through. Stay focused and work as a team,” he added.

In his response, PDP National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, assured that the new leadership would reposition the party and restore public confidence.

“We have capable hands and we are determined to lead the party to a higher level. We will not disappoint Nigerians,” he said.

He stressed that the PDP remained a viable platform for national leadership and would intensify efforts to secure electoral victories in 2027.

Also speaking, National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, commended Wike’s continued support, describing his visit as a significant boost to the morale of the party’s leadership.