When Your Passport Indicts You

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

There is a moment many Nigerians abroad know too well. It often begins politely enough – at an airport counter, an embassy desk, or during a routine verification process. Documents are presented. Names are checked. Then comes that subtle pause. Not long enough to be confrontational, but just enough to be noticeable.

The passport has been opened. And suddenly, the conversation changes.

It is not always said outright, but it is often felt. Extra questions. Longer scrutiny. A second look at documents already examined. Sometimes, a quiet consultation with a colleague. In more awkward moments, a carefully worded request for “additional clarification” – a phrase that has come to mean many things, none of them particularly flattering.

This is the unspoken tax of being Nigerian abroad. It is not codified in law. It does not appear on any official tariff. Yet, it is paid daily – in time, in dignity, in opportunity.

For years, Nigerians have carried this burden with a mix of resilience and reluctant humour. We joke about it. We swap stories. We develop strategies. Which documents to present first. How to answer questions. When to smile. When to remain silent.

But beneath the coping mechanisms lies a serious issue: the growing cost of national identity in a globalised world.

A passport, ideally, should be a key – a simple document that confirms who you are and where you come from. In practice, it has become something more complex. It is now a signal. A marker. In some cases, a trigger for suspicion before engagement.

To be clear, Nigeria is not the only country whose citizens face scrutiny abroad. Immigration systems everywhere are designed to assess risk. But what distinguishes the Nigerian experience is the consistency of that scrutiny across different geographies and contexts.

From visa applications that demand exhaustive documentation and confounding cash, to airport screenings that stretch patience, to financial transactions subjected to heightened verification, the pattern is familiar.

And it raises an uncomfortable question: what exactly are foreign systems seeing when they see Nigeria?

Part of the answer lies in perception. Nations, like individuals, develop reputations over time. These reputations are shaped not only by official policy, but by the collective behaviour of citizens, the credibility of institutions, and the consistency of governance.

When stories of fraud, irregular migration, and regulatory loopholes become associated – fairly or unfairly – with a country, they begin to influence how that country’s citizens are treated. Perception, in this context, becomes policy.

But perception alone does not explain everything. There is also the issue of state capacity – specifically, the ability of a government to support and protect its citizens beyond its borders. This is where Nigeria’s challenges become more pronounced.

For a significant period, the country operated without fully staffed diplomatic missions in many parts of the world. Ambassadorial positions remained vacant. Consular services were stretched. Response times slowed. Nigerians abroad found themselves navigating complex systems with limited institutional backing.

In practical terms, this meant longer waits for passport renewals, reduced access to emergency support, and fewer channels for resolving disputes or misunderstandings.

In reputational terms, it sent a different kind of signal: that the country itself was not fully present.

Diplomacy is not just about high-level meetings and ceremonial visits. It is about everyday representation. It is about having competent officials on the ground who can engage, clarify, and, when necessary, defend the interests of their citizens.

When that presence is weak or delayed, citizens feel it first. But eventually, so does the country’s image.

There is also a more subtle dimension to this issue – the internal contradiction between how Nigeria presents itself and how it is experienced externally.

At home, the narrative is often one of potential. Africa’s largest economy. A cultural powerhouse. A nation of talent, resilience, and global influence. These are not empty claims. Nigerian excellence is visible across industries – from technology to entertainment, academia to entrepreneurship.

Yet, at the point of international interaction, that narrative often collides with a different reality. A Nigerian professional may be globally competitive, but still face disproportionate hurdles in mobility. A Nigerian student may secure admission into a top institution, but struggle with visa processes that question intent. A Nigerian entrepreneur may offer value, but encounter barriers rooted in risk perception rather than actual conduct.

This gap between potential and perception is where the real cost lies. It is a cost paid not only in inconvenience, but in lost opportunities. Delayed partnerships. Abandoned applications. Missed connections. Over time, these individual losses accumulate into a broader national disadvantage.

There is, of course, a temptation to respond defensively – to attribute all external scrutiny to bias or prejudice. And while bias certainly exists in global systems, it would be intellectually dishonest to ignore the internal factors that contribute to Nigeria’s image challenges.

Reputation is rarely built on a single narrative. It is the sum of many signals – governance quality, institutional reliability, regulatory enforcement, and, yes, citizen behaviour.

Addressing the cost of being Nigerian abroad therefore requires more than diplomatic negotiation. It requires domestic coherence.

First, there must be consistency in governance. Policies must be predictable. Institutions must function. Regulatory systems must inspire confidence. When a country demonstrates internal order, external trust often follows.

Second, diplomatic infrastructure must be strengthened – not as an afterthought, but as a strategic priority. Embassies and consulates are not symbolic outposts; they are operational centres of national presence. Staffing them with competent professionals, ensuring timely appointments, and equipping them with resources is essential.

Third, there must be a deliberate effort to align national branding with national reality. It is not enough to project an image of excellence; that image must be supported by systems that reinforce it.

Finally, there is a role for citizens themselves. While it is unfair to judge an entire population by the actions of a few, it is equally true that collective reputation is shaped by individual conduct. Upholding standards, respecting laws, and projecting professionalism abroad are not just personal virtues – they are national contributions.

Still, even as these long-term solutions are pursued, the immediate reality remains. For millions of Nigerians abroad, the experience of carrying their nationality comes with an added layer of effort. Extra documentation. Extra explanation. Extra patience.

It is a quiet burden, often borne without complaint, but deeply felt. And it leads to a simple, pressing question. In an increasingly interconnected world, where mobility and perception shape opportunity, how long can a nation afford for its citizens to carry such a cost? Because a passport should open doors – not become the reason they hesitate to open.