UTME: CBT Owner Calls for Timely Communication Over System Upgrade, Commends Board

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

With the commencement of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME nationwide, owner of computer-based centre has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over its software upgrade.

Proprietress of LizDav Academy, Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools in Aso-Mararaba, a neighbouring town with the Federal Capital Territory in Nasarawa State, Mrs. Maria Warebebe, revealed that there has been huge improvement compared to past years in the timely response of the computers due to systemic upgrade from the boards headquarters.

Commending the Board for the gradual and consistent upgrade, Warebebe who scored the Board high said despite the improvement, JAMB needs to improve in its communication with CBT owners, particularly in timely messages of any change and interventions.

According to her, “There has been no problem at all and compared to subsequent years, this year is better in terms of software improvement. It’s very fast this year and even the students that could not be captured earlier have been rescheduled for the last slot.

“The only challenge we have had this year with the board is the late communication of events. I’ll advise that in the area of timely intervention, when there’s a system upgrade, we expect that the board should communicate with us in good time so that we can forestall any 99th minute rush and the possibility of any system glitches.”

Meanwhile, candidates who sat for the exams expressed optimism towards the outcome of their efforts while noting that the questions were friendly and would earn them good points that would lead to their admission in their preferred courses.

A candidate, Daniel David who registered for Mass Communication but hopes to change to Law, said his subject combination of Government, CRS and Literature were simple and the exams hitch free.

“I hope to study Law even though I applied for mass comm. The questions were easy and focused on what I read based on syllabus.”

Another candidate, Ali Mary Fatima whose subject combination was a blend of Government, Economics and Literature, said even though Government was a bit tough, she hopes to score up to 300 points.

“The exam was okay, even though Government was a bit tough. I’m sure that by the grace of God, I’ll be able to score up to 300 when the results are ready.”

So far, the board has disclosed that approximately two million candidates applied for the 2026 UTME in which all modalities have been put in place to ensure a successful exercise.