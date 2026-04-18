Land Encroachment: UNIABUJA Vows Firm Action, Celebrates Graduands at Convocation

.As Gowon, chancellor, others praise students

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The University of Abuja (now Yakubu Gowon University) has declared that it will take full charge of its land and ensure proper development, warning that encroachment, illegal occupation, and unauthorised use of its property will no longer be tolerated.

Speaking at the institution’s 29th and 30th convocation ceremony in Abuja yesterday, the university’s Pro-Chancellor, Sen. Olarenwaju Tejuosho, stated that those unlawfully occupying the university land must either regularise their status where applicable or vacate immediately.

He emphasised the university’s commitment to protecting its assets to enable structured growth with purpose and vision, while noting that it is not a matter of conflict, but a matter of responsibility.

According to him, “Those currently occupying university land unlawfully are hereby advised to desist and regularise their status where applicable, or vacate accordingly. This matter will be pursued firmly, lawfully, and in the best interest of the institution. This is not a matter of conflict; it is a matter of responsibility.

“We remain deeply grateful to the federal government for its continued support, which has made many of our ongoing developments possible. We also acknowledge the contributions of stakeholders, partners, alumni, and friends of the university,” he said.

In a charge to the graduating students, the Pro-Chancellor reminded that “the mere accumulation of knowledge is not enough,” citing Aristotle’s admonition that “educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”

He urged them to remain worthy ambassadors of the institution and to uphold integrity, excellence, and service in public spaces, private enterprise, technology, agriculture, education, and the creative industry.

In his speech, the Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, told graduands that hard work, discipline, and sacrifice had culminated in “this proud moment of achievement,” but warned that “the mere accumulation of knowledge is not enough.”

He told graduands that with the knowledge and experience garnered over the years, the must not wait for opportunities but create them by turning ideas into enterprises and courage into inspiration for others.

“Your degrees must move beyond classrooms and journals into practical solutions that enrich the lives of our people” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon while giving his goodwill message, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for naming the institution after him and during his life time.

He stressed that building a world-class institution cannot rest on government alone, and so called for collective effort from stakeholders, partners, alumni, and friends of the University.

He advised that the fortunes of the institution should be turned around through the demonstration of high academic standards and innovation to discipline amongst others as such will drive the economy to a new level of competitiveness.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi in his address, said the university was proud of the graduation students, stating that they have been trained in both character and learning.

He reiterated that the progress being celebrated reflects a collective commitment, but the future requires even greater unity, discipline, and shared purpose.

Fawehinmi reaffirmed the university’s commitment to the ideals of excellence, scholarship, and unity, while stating that its ambition is to build an institution that not only meets expectations but sets standards.

The ceremony concluded with the best graduating students being given monetary gifts from individuals and organizations, as well as job opportunities.