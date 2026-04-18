Insecurity: Coalition  Urges Tinubu to Listen to US Lawmaker’s Report, Demands Sack of Matawalle 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately implement the recommendations made by US Congresswoman, Kimberly Daniels, calling on the sack or redeployment of Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle.

The U.S. lawmaker, who is also the Chairwoman of the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) and the Chairperson of Africa affairs in the US parliament, has been championing campaigns against religious extremism in Africa.

The Convener of the group, Marvin Ibe, while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja said it aligned with the position of Daniels, therefore, called for the immediate sack or redeployment of Matawalle from the Ministry of Defense.

He said it is widely believed that the people no longer have confidence in him and his lack of prerequisite experience to manage the Nigeria Ministry of Defence.

He said, “We have observed with kin interest, the accusations and counter accusations of the Honourable Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle over his relationship with bandits during his days as the executive Governor of Zamfara State.

“To an extent, videos of his former aides testified his close relationship with bandits including negotiation for ransom payment and other gifts showered on terrorists which makes him a sympathiser.

“The sad reality is the position of Representative Kimberly Daniels who asserts that the greatest form of terrorism is the homegrown familiar enemies, when the people you trust to protect you work undercover with those who want to harm you, it must be devastating.

“To this end, we totally align ourselves with the position of Kimberly Daniels and call for immediate sack or redeployment of Bello Matawalle from the Ministry of Defense.”

The coalition noted that it endorsed the entire report of Daniels and called on President Tinubu to act fast before it’s too late.

It added: “Mr President must wake up to this call and do the needful before the country is overrun by the enemies within.

“It is believed that security information are leaked before execution, so, to rebuild the confidence of Nigerians and the World, redeployment of Bello Matawalle to another ministry should be the least consideration by Mr. President.”