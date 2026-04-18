LAMATA Secures Stakeholder Buy-In for Transformation of Ketu Lay-By into Modern Bus Terminal





Sunday Ehigiator



The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has secured the backing of key stakeholders in Agboyi-Ketu for the transformation of the Ketu Lay-by (Demurin bound) into a modern bus terminal, marking a significant step in the state’s push to overhaul public transportation infrastructure.



The agreement was reached during a high-level stakeholder engagement involving community leaders, government officials, transport operators, and market representatives, where plans for the project under the Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) Package 1 were finalised.



The proposed terminal forms a critical part of the Ketu–Alapere–Akanimodo corridor and is designed to address persistent traffic bottlenecks while providing a structured and safer commuting environment for thousands of residents.



Leading the community delegation was the Oba of Ketu-Kosofe, Dr. Oba Isiaka Adio Balogun. Other attendees included the Vice Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Ganiu Fatai; Secretary to the Local Government, Hon. Tajudeen Akinyemi; and the Leader of the Legislative Arm, Hon. Aderoju Adekunle. Also present were the Majority Leader, Hon. Rahman; Special Adviser on Youth and Community, Hon. Mutiu Kalejaiye; ward councillors, and representatives of transport unions and market groups.



Speaking at the session, LAMATA’s Deputy Director of Roads and Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Fayombo, said the project is part of broader efforts to improve connectivity and make public transportation more efficient and accessible.



“We are here to engage major stakeholders on our plan to upgrade the Ketu lay-by into a modern bus terminal. This is a component of the Quality Bus Corridor project we have been implementing for about 14 months,” he said.



Fayombo explained that the initiative is aimed at bridging mobility gaps by linking inner communities to major transport corridors through a network of feeder buses.



“All we are trying to achieve is seamless connectivity. From residential areas, commuters can access first- and last-mile buses, connect to terminals, and then transfer to high-capacity buses like BRT services. This will make public transport more reliable and attractive,” he added.



He noted that contractors are expected to move to site within days, with the project scheduled for completion within four months.



Also speaking, the Director of Transport Policy and Coordination in the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Engr. S.A. Agbomeji, who represented the Commissioner for Transportation, said the QBC initiative is a core component of the state’s Bus Reform Initiative aimed at formalising and modernising public transport.



According to him, the project includes road upgrades, provision of lay-bys and bus shelters, construction of a standard terminal with ticketing and administrative facilities, and installation of solar-powered street lighting to enhance safety.



“The objective is to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance security, while also boosting economic activities within the Ketu-Agboyi axis,” Agbomeji said.



He stressed that stakeholder engagement was critical to the project’s success, noting that the government is committed to inclusiveness and local participation.



“We want the community to take ownership of this project. That is why we are involving traditional rulers, local government officials, market women, transport unions, and youth groups. Their cooperation is essential for seamless implementation and sustainability,” he said.



As part of the agreement reached, traders and market women operating along road corridors are expected to relocate to designated market stalls, while transport operators will adhere strictly to approved loading and off-loading zones to prevent congestion.



LAMATA said the Ketu terminal project aligns with the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan, which seeks to integrate bus, rail, and water transport into a cohesive, multimodal system.



Officials expressed optimism that the project would not only improve commuting experience but also encourage a shift from private car usage to public transportation in the state.