The Balvenie Deepens Cultural Investment with Support for +234 Art Fair 2026

Creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling converged at this year’s +234 Art Fair in Lagos, where the theme ‘Inclusivity: Widening the Frame’ shaped a three-day exploration of Nigeria’s vibrant artistic landscape.

Hosted at the heart of Victoria Island in Lagos, the fair brought together artists, collectors, cultural leaders, and brand partners whose values mirror the discipline and care inherent in true craft.

Among them, The Balvenie played a prominent role, reinforcing its commitment to heritage, artistry, and the celebration of authentic creative voices. Through curated whisky tasting sessions featuring its 12-year-old and 25-year-old expressions and a striking brand-exhibition space adorned with barrels, rakes, and paintbrushes, the brand created a tangible connection between whisky-making and artistic craft, illustrating shared values of patience, precision, and care.

The fair received more than 1,500 submissions across digital art, painting, sculpture, and photography, from which over 200 artists were selected to showcase their artworks. By spotlighting creators from across the country, particularly Northern and Eastern regions, the exhibition reconnected artistic communities and offered a platform for new and established voices alike.

At the heart of this experience was Tola Akerele, lead curator of the +234 Art Fair and one of The Balvenie Makers. Her curatorial philosophy aligns seamlessly with the brand’s ethos of honouring tradition, nurturing new creative expression, and celebrating storytelling through materials. Akerele’s month-long outreach tour across the North, East, and South-west of Nigeria, documented with support from the Osahon Okunbo Foundation, emphasised the importance of visibility, mentorship, and cultural dialogue for emerging artists.

While hundreds of creators exhibited at the fair, some perfectly encapsulated The Balvenie’s reverence for transforming raw materials and time through craftsmanship. Odunayo Michael exemplified this by turning discarded metal scraps into ‘The Parrot of Compassion’ and examining heritage through his ‘Curing with Herb’ series. Similarly delving into the human experience, Femi Adeleke utilised colour and texture in ‘Moments Beyond Identities’ to explore layered memories, while photographer Kudirat Ikharo captured the enduring nature of legacy in ‘Body Remembers,’ channeling her creativity to depict how the physical form wishes to be immortalised. Complementing this shared ethos of deliberate transformation, Afolabi James unveiled ‘Leap of Faith,’ an elegant egret crafted from reclaimed faucets and plates, serving as a powerful reminder of how everyday elements, much like the base ingredients of a fine single malt, can be reimagined into forms of profound grace and artistry.

Amongst those who bore witness to the fair’s brilliance were prominent cultural figures such as Stephanie Coker, Bloody Civilian, Bruce Onabrakpeya, Richard Vedelago, Mo Abudu, Toyin Saraki, Ekua Abudu-Akinsanya, Femi Akinsanya, and Renike. The experience was also complemented by a live performance from Yinka Davies, enhancing the atmosphere of creativity and conversation.

Ultimately, The Balvenie’s presence at the +234 Art Fair was a celebration of shared values. From the oak barrels of Dufftown to the vibrant installations in Lagos, the event proved that true craftsmanship transcends its medium, and by championing these Nigerian creators, The Balvenie reinforced its commitment to the arts, demonstrating that the ultimate masterpiece is always a product of patience, passion, and time.