Senator Nwoko Clears Air on Paris Club Allegations, Cites Four EFCC Clearances

.Insists no fresh claims, denies $350m payment report

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, has strongly refuted fresh allegations surrounding the controversial Paris Club refund, describing a recent report by online platform, (names withheld), as “false, misleading and malicious.”

In a statement issued by his media team in Abuja yesterday, the lawmaker dismissed claims of new financial demands tied to the long-standing Paris Club consultancy arrangement, insisting that the matter had been exhaustively investigated and settled by relevant authorities.

Nwoko maintained that multiple probes conducted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), including a recent review under the current administration, had consistently cleared him of any wrongdoing.

According to the statement, “no fewer than four separate investigations” by the anti-graft agency examined the consultancy agreement linked to the Paris Club refunds, with all arriving at the same conclusion that the contractual obligations were duly executed and that outstanding balances remain valid under existing agreements.

He stressed that the recurring allegations were a distortion of facts already established by competent authorities, accusing certain individuals and platforms of orchestrating a deliberate campaign to damage his reputation.

“The publication is false, misleading, and a distortion of facts that relevant authorities have consistently examined,” the statement said.

Providing further clarification, the senator noted that official records domiciled in key government institutions, including the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), corroborate the legitimacy of the transactions in question.

“These findings are also supported by official records within the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria, where all federal payments are processed, documented, and subject to audit,” the statement added.

Nwoko also denied allegations of any improper relationship or collaboration with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, describing such claims as “entirely unfounded and malicious.”

He alleged that the renewed controversy was being fuelled by specific individuals, naming George Uboh and Omoyele Sowore, whom he accused of driving what he termed a sustained misinformation campaign for personal or political reasons.

“The Senator further notes that some of these narratives are being actively circulated by individuals… driving a sustained misinformation campaign,” the statement said.

It added that legal steps had already been initiated in response to what it described as criminally defamatory publications.

Reiterating his position, Nwoko categorically denied ever receiving $350 million, either personally or through any company linked to him, stressing that no such payment had been made at any time.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no ‘fresh claim’ and at no time was $350m paid to Ned Nwoko or his company,” the statement emphasised.

The lawmaker urged the public to disregard unverified reports and rely instead on official records and institutional findings, insisting that due process had been followed at all stages of the transactions.

He reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, accountability and the rule of law, while expressing confidence that the truth would prevail over what he described as orchestrated falsehoods.

The Paris Club refund issue has remained a subject of public debate for years, involving payments to consultants engaged by state governments to facilitate the recovery of over-deductions and excess charges made on their accounts by the federal government and foreign creditors.

However, Nwoko’s latest rebuttal underscores the persistence of disputes around the matter, despite repeated investigations and official clarifications by relevant authorities.