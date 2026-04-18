Yewa North Stakeholders Seek Fair Representation Ahead of 2027 Elections, Call for Inclusive Representation

Sunday Ehigiator



Stakeholders in Yewa North Isokan State Constituency I of Ogun State have intensified calls for equitable political representation ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging Governor Dapo Abiodun to address what they described as a long-standing imbalance in the constituency.



The call was contained in an open letter issued yesterday by the group under the aegis of Concerned Stakeholders of Yewa North Isokan State Constituency I.



In the letter, the stakeholders expressed concern that political representation in the Ogun State House of Assembly has been largely skewed in favour of the Iju Zone, despite an informal arrangement that suggests rotation between Iju and Ayetoro zones.



They explained that the constituency comprises seven wards; Idofoi, Ayetoro Ward 1, Ayetoro Ward 2, Sunwa, Joga/Ibooro, Imasayi and Ibeshe, spread across the two zones.



The group stated that “Since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, democratic governance has provided an opportunity for inclusive representation. However, a careful examination of political representation within our constituency reveals a significant imbalance that calls for urgent correction.”



Tracing the history of representation, the stakeholders noted that Hon. J.O. Bankole from Joga/Ibooro in Iju Zone served between 1999 and 2003, while Hon. Sunday David Kojeku from Ibeshe Ward, also in Iju Zone, held office from 2003 to 2011.



They added that the Ayetoro Zone had a brief period of representation between 2011 and 2019 through Suraj Ishola Adekunbi, who also served as Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly.



According to the stakeholders, representation returned to Iju Zone in 2019 with the election of Hon. Adegoke Awoso, who is still in office.



“A holistic analysis of this timeline reveals that out of 28 years of democratic governance, Iju Zone has held representation for approximately 20 years, while Ayetoro Zone has only had the opportunity to serve for eight years,” the letter stated.



They emphasised that the imbalance, though possibly unintended, contradicts the principles of fairness and inclusiveness necessary for democratic growth and unity.



“Democracy thrives when every segment of society feels seen, heard, and fairly represented. Denying or delaying such balance risks fostering political alienation and weakening collective progress,” they added.



The group also pointed out that key political offices within the constituency are currently concentrated in Iju Zone, including the positions of commissioner and chairman of Yewa North Local Government.



They argued that while Ayetoro Zone has produced a minister at the federal level, such representation does not replace equitable participation at the state legislative level, which directly affects grassroots governance.



Copies of the letter were sent to former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba; the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the state; and Senator Olamilekan Adeola.



The stakeholders maintained that their appeal was based on “verifiable historical realities” and called on political leaders, elders and residents of the constituency to support efforts aimed at ensuring fairness, unity and inclusive representation ahead of the 2027 elections.