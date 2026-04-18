Tinubu Felicitates Ex-IGP Musliu Smith On 80th Birthday

.Lauds his integrity, humility, outstanding contributions to the nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu rejoiced with former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Adeola Smith, on his 80th birthday yesterday.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined family, friends and associates to celebrate the remarkable police officer for his integrity, humility, professionalism and outstanding contributions to the nation and the police force.

According to Tinubu, “Alhaji Smith’s service in the various capacities he found himself was hallmarked by honesty, integrity and strict professionalism.

“After completing a Master’s degree programme in Strategic Studies at the University of Ibadan, such was his reputation and the high standing with which he was held that he became a member of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1998.

“He was a thorough-bred cop who brought respectability, discipline and dignity to the Nigerian police force.”

The President also commended Smith’s undying commitment to the development of Lagos and the propagation of Islam, to which he has dedicated his life since retiring from the force in March 2002.

Tinubu wished the former IGP many more years of good health and continued meaningful service to Lagos and Nigeria.

Smith joined the Nigerian Police Force in Enugu in 1972 as an Assistant Superintendent. He later served as an Instructor in the Police College, Ikeja and a Divisional Police Officer in Mubi, Adamawa State.

He served in various capacities in the force until he reached the zenith as Inspector General of Police on May 29, 1999.

In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari recalled Smith from retirement to serve as Chairman of the Police Service Commission, a body that oversees police appointments, promotions, and discipline. He resigned from the position in 2022.