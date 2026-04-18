Human Rights Violation: NHRC, Police Collaborate to Prosecute Offenders

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has joined forces with the Nigeria Police Force to confront rising concerns over human rights abuses, launching a high-level town hall engagement in the Federal Capital Territory aimed at entrenching accountability, professionalism, and rights-based policing.

The strategic dialogue brought together top police officials, human rights experts, and civil society actors to chart a clear path toward ending impunity, strengthening oversight, and restoring public trust in law enforcement institutions.

Representing the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, Chief Superintendent of Police, Head of the Police Ng CRU, CSP Anietie Okokon Iniedu,delivered a strong message of reform, acknowledging public outcry over misconduct and pledging decisive action to ensure officers operate strictly within the law.

“I have heard the cries of many Nigerians, and we are putting measures together to ensure that this administration will end impunity,” he said, stressing that internal oversight mechanisms, including the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), have been strengthened to enforce compliance with human rights standards and international obligations.

He assured that resolutions from the town hall would go beyond rhetoric, revealing plans to institutionalise the outcomes across all police formations nationwide—from Force Headquarters to divisional commands—ensuring reforms are fully implemented and sustained.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, underscored the urgency of sustained collaboration, capacity building, and institutional discipline to curb violations within policing structures.

He warned that despite the existence of robust legal frameworks such as the Police Act 2020 and the Police Regulations 2025, enforcement remains weak at operational levels, allowing abuses such as unlawful detention, excessive force, and denial of legal representation to persist.

“Human rights are not ordinary privileges; they are fundamental constitutional guarantees that must guide every action of law enforcement agencies,” Ojukwu stated, emphasising that respect for these rights is the foundation of a just and civilised society.

Director of Civil and Political Rights at the Commission, Halilu Adamu, explained that the town hall was designed to move human rights compliance from theory to daily policing practice within the FCT.

He highlighted key reform priorities, including strengthening legal awareness among officers, enforcing due process in arrests and interrogations, and mandating the electronic recording of statements alongside the presence of legal counsel to eliminate coerced confessions.

Experts at the session also stressed the importance of aligning policing practices with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), noting that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done without violating citizens’ rights.

Presentations at the forum exposed recurring abuses such as arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention without trial, and poor documentation of cases—practices that continue to erode public confidence and expose the system to legal consequences.

Participants called for stronger accountability mechanisms, including improved record-keeping, regular judicial inspections, and active oversight by magistrates and human rights bodies. They also emphasised detainees’ rights to healthcare, legal counsel, and communication with family members.

The town hall marks a critical step in ongoing reform efforts, with both the Commission and the Police vowing to translate dialogue into concrete action.

With growing public demand for justice and transparency, stakeholders say the success of the initiative will ultimately depend on sustained enforcement, institutional discipline, and a clear commitment to uphold the rule of law at every level of policing in Nigeria.