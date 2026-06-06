Super Falcons Send WAFCON Title Warning After Win Over Senegal

Nigeria’s Super Falcons continued their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with an impressive 2-1 victory over Senegal in an international friendly at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne yesterday.

Goals from veteran striker Asisat Oshoala and Everton midfielder Toni Payne secured the win for Justine Madugu’s side in a match that largely reflected Nigeria’s superiority from start to finish.

Madugu handed goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor her senior Super Falcons debut, with the young Portsmouth shot-stopper trusted between the posts. Up front, Oshoala spearheaded the attack alongside Francisca Ordega and Funmilayo Ijamilusi, while captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Christy Ucheibe and Payne operated in midfield.

The fixture is Nigeria’s fourth meeting with Senegal in the last decade and their first encounter since the Super Falcons recorded a 3-0 friendly victory over the Teranga Lionesses in 2018.

Just as they had done in previous meetings, Nigeria took control from the opening whistle. The 10-time African champions dominated possession, pushed Senegal deep into their own half and created several promising opportunities.

Oshoala and Ijamilusi both came close during an opening period in which the Super Falcons repeatedly threatened but were unable to find a breakthrough.

Nigeria’s persistence eventually paid off shortly after the hour mark when the Super Falcons were awarded a penalty following sustained pressure on the Senegal defence. The centre referee spotted a handball incidence against Senegal and did not hesitate to award Nigeria the advantage.

The hosts doubled their advantage four minutes before the break when Payne found space inside the penalty area. Left unmarked by the Senegal defence following a routine corner kick, the midfielder struck a low effort beyond the goalkeeper to put the game beyond doubt.

Although Senegal improved after the restart and attempted to reduce the deficit, the Super Falcons remained organised and comfortably protected their lead to secure victory. However, three minutes from time, Senegal pulled one back to deny goalkeeper Erhabor a clean sheet on her Super Falcons debut.

The two teams will meet again on Monday in the second match of the friendly double-header arranged as part of their final preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria head into the tournament as defending champions after lifting their 10th continental crown last year. The Super Falcons are already targeting an 11th title when the competition begins on July 26 and runs until August 16.

Madugu’s side have been drawn alongside Egypt, Malawi and Zambia in the group stage, while Senegal face a difficult challenge in a pool that includes hosts Morocco, Algeria and Kenya.