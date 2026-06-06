Carloha Nigeria Enhances 2026 Okpekpe International Marathon Experience With Innovations

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, played a significant role in enriching the experience of participants, spectators, and organisers at the 2026 Okpekpe International Road Race held on May 30, 2026, in Okpekpe, Edo State.

As part of its commitment to sports development, community engagement, and healthy living, Carloha brought innovation, excitement, and world-class mobility solutions to one of Africa’s most prestigious road races, helping to create a more engaging and memorable experience for the thousands of athletes and spectators who attended the event.

One of Carloha’s major contributions to the race was the deployment of the rugged Chery HIMLA pickup truck as the official carrier of the event’s giant race clock. Throughout the competition, the HIMLA ensured the seamless movement and visibility of the timing system, supporting race operations while demonstrating the vehicle’s durability, capability, and reliability under demanding conditions.

Beyond supporting race logistics, Carloha transformed the event venue into an interactive mobility experience by showcasing some of Chery’s latest innovations, including the all-new Tiggo 9, Tiggo 8 Pro, the futuristic iCAR electric vehicle, and the versatile HIMLA pickup. These vehicles allowed attendees to engage directly with cutting-edge automotive technology while enjoying the excitement of the race.

A major highlight of Carloha’s participation was the extensive vehicle demonstration and test-drive programme made available to attendees. Hundreds of spectators, athletes, and visitors were able to experience firsthand the advanced safety features, premium comfort, intelligent technology, and superior performance of the Chery lineup. The initiative added a unique experiential dimension to the event, giving guests an attraction beyond the sporting competition itself.

The Carloha pavilion quickly became one of the event’s most vibrant engagement hubs, attracting athletes, families, sports enthusiasts, business leaders, government officials, and traditional rulers. Visitors participated in interactive activities, received product information, explored vehicle features, and learned about sustainable mobility solutions, creating an atmosphere of excitement and discovery throughout the race day.

Among the notable personalities who visited the Carloha stand was former Edo State Governor and distinguished political leader, Chief Adams Oshiomhole, who personally test-drove the iCAR electric vehicle. His participation generated excitement among spectators and further stimulated conversations around the future of electric mobility in Nigeria.

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, also visited the Carloha pavilion and commended the company for bringing innovative automotive experiences to the event and for supporting initiatives that promote sports, wellness, and community development.

Speaking on the company’s participation, Felix Mahan, General Manager of Carloha Nigeria, noted that the company’s objective was not merely to showcase vehicles but to contribute meaningfully to an event that promotes excellence, healthy lifestyles, and national pride.

“The Okpekpe International Road Race has become an important platform for celebrating athletic excellence and inspiring healthy living. At Carloha, we believe brands should contribute meaningfully to such initiatives. Our presence here was designed to enhance the overall event experience, support race operations, and give attendees access to innovative mobility solutions that improve everyday life,” he said.

Carloha also used the opportunity to educate attendees about its customer-focused ownership programme, CarlohaCare 6-6-7, which provides 6 years free service, 6 years warranty, and a 7-day repair promise. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and peace of mind to vehicle owners across Nigeria.

By supporting the 2026 Okpekpe International Road Race, Carloha Nigeria reinforced its commitment to advancing sports development, encouraging healthier lifestyles, and creating meaningful experiences that bring communities together. The company’s contribution helped elevate the event experience while demonstrating how innovation, mobility, and sports can work together to inspire progress and development across Nigeria.