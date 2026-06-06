 How Kia is Making Electric Vehicles Accessible in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

As Nigeria accelerates conversations around cleaner energy, rising fuel costs and sustainable transportation, Kia Nigeria is positioning itself as one of the key drivers of electric vehicle adoption and green mobility solutions in the country.

For over 25 years, Kia Nigeria has built a strong reputation for durability, fuel efficiency, innovation and customer-focused mobility solutions. Today, the company is expanding that legacy into the electric vehicle space, helping Nigerians gain easier access to EV technology and alternative energy transportation.

With Jacky Hathiramani driving its forward-thinking vision, the company is investing heavily in mobility infrastructure, local vehicle assembly and flexible ownership solutions aimed at accelerating EV adoption across Nigeria.

“The future of mobility in Nigeria will be driven by innovation, sustainability and accessibility. At Kia Nigeria, we are focused on making electric vehicles and cleaner mobility solutions more practical and accessible for Nigerians,” said Jacky Hathiramani.

As fuel prices continue to impact transportation and business operations nationwide, more consumers and fleet operators are beginning to explore electric and alternative energy vehicles as cost-saving solutions. EVs offer significantly lower running and maintenance costs compared to traditional fuel-powered vehicles, making them increasingly attractive for both individuals and businesses.

To support this transition, Kia Nigeria has emerged as a verified EV manufacturer and certified CNG conversion centre in Nigeria, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable transportation and reduced carbon emissions.

The company is also driving local automotive development through its ultra-modern vehicle assembly facility in Lagos, which supports local production, job creation, skills development and technology transfer within Nigeria’s growing automotive ecosystem.

Beyond manufacturing, Kia Nigeria is tackling one of the biggest barriers to vehicle ownership and affordability. Through flexible vehicle finance schemes, the company is making it easier for more Nigerians to purchase brand-new vehicles, including newer energy-efficient and electric mobility solutions.

With growing awareness around green transportation, cleaner energy and smart mobility, Kia Nigeria is not only helping Nigerians transition into the future of transportation but also playing a major role in shaping the country’s evolving electric vehicle landscape.

As the demand for sustainable mobility continues to rise, Kia Nigeria remains committed to delivering innovative, reliable and accessible electric vehicle solutions that meet the needs of modern Nigerian consumers and businesses.