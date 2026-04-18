NSIB Unveils Revised Edition of Staff Conditions of Service 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), yesterday unveiled its revised edition of the Conditions of Service for its staff.

The revised edition, NSIB said, is a milestone which represents a transformative commitment to elevating its organisation’s foundation.

The Director General, NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr., in his opening remarks at the event said the document represents far more than a set of regulations, noting that it is Bureau’s collective covenant, a living charter that clearly outlines its rights, duties, and the standards of professionalism expected from each one of the staff as the agency execute its crucial national mandate.

According to Badeh, “It is with immense pride and a profound sense of responsibility that I stand before you today, our NSIB family, to officially unveil and present our newly approved Staff Conditions of Service (CoS).

“Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and his Renewed Hope Agenda, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has been repositioned to report directly to the Presidency.

“This strategic restructuring has granted us enhanced independence, authority, and an invaluable platform to function effectively as the nation’s sole multimodal accident investigation agency. The approval of this Conditions of Service directly aligns with the Renewed Hope vision, a vision that prioritises staff welfare, capacity building, fairness, accountability, and professional excellence at the heart of our institutional renewal.”

Speaking further, he asserted, “This CoS speaks directly to you, our dedicated workforce. It provides clear pathways for appointments, promotions, training, and development. It ensures fair and transparent disciplinary processes, and it articulates comprehensive welfare packages, including leave entitlements, medical services, allowances, loans, and rewards for meritorious service.

“It guarantees the protection of your rights while demanding the highest standards of conduct, confidentiality, and commitment that our sensitive safety work demands.”

Badeh maintained: “Crafted with meticulous care, this document establishes a robust and transparent framework that safeguards the rights, delineates the responsibilities, and prioritises the welfare of every staff of the Bureau.Colleagues, this document is our guarantee that hard work, integrity, and dedication will be acknowledged and rewarded.

“It is also a promise that we will operate as a unified, disciplined, and highly professional team capable of achieving global best-practice standards in accident investigation. I urge every staff member, from the newest recruit to the most senior officer, and our valued union executives, to thoroughly study this CoS, internalise its provisions, and let it guide our conduct, both in and out of duty.

“Let us embrace it as the cornerstone upon which we will build a stronger, more motivated, and more efficient NSIB, one that will continue to save lives and safeguard the Nigerian economy. I wish to express my sincere gratitude to all the dedicated officers who worked tirelessly, alongside the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, to bring this document to fruition.

“Your efforts have provided us with a solid framework for the future. Distinguished colleagues and union executives, I now officially unveil and declare the NSIB Staff Conditions of Service as our official operational guide, effective immediately,” Badeh said.