Rebuilt Kantoma Market Complex Inaugurated by Gov Yahaya

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has inaugurated the newly rebuilt Kantoma Market Commercial Complex in Billiri Local Government Area.

Governor Yahaya has also approved the appointment of a Special Adviser on Ethical Orientation and the reconstitution of the Board of the Gombe State House of Assembly Service Commission.

The modern shopping complex, rebuilt after the destruction of the former market, was named in honour of the late Mai Tangle, Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru II, in recognition of his enduring legacy and contributions to peace, development and community leadership.

On arrival in Billiri yesterday, Governor Yahaya, accompanied by top government officials, party leaders and other dignitaries, was received by a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters and admirers who thronged the town in a strong show of solidarity and support for his leadership and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Performing the inauguration, the governor described the market as a strategic intervention aimed at reviving local commerce, restoring livelihoods and expanding opportunities for small and medium-scale businesses in the area.

The rebuilt Kantoma Market, which previously had 44 shops before the unfortunate incident that led to its destruction, has now been transformed into a modern storey commercial complex with 114 shops, significantly increasing trading space and improving the business environment for merchants.

During an inspection of the facility after theinauguration, the governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and standard of delivery, noting that the project would serve as a catalyst for stronger economic activities in Billiri and neighbouring communities.

He said the new market would not only provide a safer and more organised trading environment, but also stimulate enterprise growth, generate employment and enhance internally driven economic activities within the local government.

Chairperson of Billiri Local Government, Mrs. Eglah Idris, and the Director-General of the Joint Project Development Agency, Bldr. Mahmud Yusuf, praised Governor Yahaya for approving the market’s reconstruction through a joint collaborative effort, emphasising that the project will revive commerce, restore business confidence, and stimulate socio-economic growth in Billiri and adjoining communities.

The Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, said the approval is part of the governor’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, promote ethical standards and enhance institutional efficiency in the state.

Mohammed Sa’idu Boltongo has been appointed as Special Adviser on Ethical Orientation.

In the same vein, the governor approved the reconstitution of the Gombe State House of Assembly Service Commission, with the following appointments: Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Kurba – Chairman, Yakubu A. Bajoga – full-time member, Dahiru Mohammed Kala – full-time member, Usman Umar – part-time member, Nasiru Haruna Dukku – part-time member, Maina Laban Binus – part-time member, with immediate effect.

The governor urged the newly appointed officials to justify the confidence reposed in them by bringing their experience, integrity and sense of responsibility to bear in the discharge of their duties.