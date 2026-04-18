Shettima Inaugurates Multibillion Naira Lodge, Clinic, Others In Maiduguri

.Hails Gov Zulum’s governance scorecard

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday inaugurated the newly built presidential lodge, Government House Clinic and other facilities worth billions of Naira within the Borno State’s Government House Complex in Maiduguri.

Other facilities inaugurated by the Vice President include the New Governor’s Office Complex, protocol office, and the Government House Jumaat Mosque, where he joined the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum for the first Junmaat prayers.

Shettima, who commended the quality of work carried out by the administration of Governor Zulum after he was briefed on execution of the projects by the acting Chief of Staff to the governor, Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, lauded the governor for his stewardship to the people of Borno.

The Vice President expressed satisfaction that Governor Zulum, who is his successor, did not disappoint in terms of good governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people, marked by other meaningful projects spread across the state.

At the Government House Clinic, the Chief Medical Director, Borno State Hospital Management Board, Prof. Abubakar Ali Kullima, who briefed the VP on the state-of-the-art medical equipment in the clinic, noted that the health facility will serve the over 2,000 staff of the Government House and their families the time of going distant places to get medical attention.

According to Kullima, “Staff members, reliably confirmed from the permanent secretary, are well over 2,000, even without their family members. A lot of productive time are wasted on attending to these people’s health needs in other facilities located far away from this place.

He explained that the clinic has a lot of services that can change the fortune and the lives of those using it.

“We have antenatal clinic as well as delivery room for those who are still active. We also have a theater suite that is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, at least, to provide the surgical services as well as a one-stop shop laboratory services that can provide services. We also have diagnostic centres.

“This place is meant to attend to patients for 24 to 48 hours, and we have adequately made arrangements with close by facilities for those who might need longer attention and admission time.”

Other dignitaries who joined the Vice President in the inauguration include the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu; members of the National and State House of Assembly, royal fathers, and other top government officials.