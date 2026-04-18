Defection: Yakubu Adamu Support Group Backs Gov Bala Mohammed 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A group of supporters of Bauchi State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Yakubu Adamu, has expressed a strong belief that wherever Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed leads the path will be one of progress, justice, and development.

The group, therefore, called on all its members, supporters and the general public to remain united, calm, and supportive as they collectively move in the direction that best serves the interest of Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

The declaration was contained in a testament issued to share its vision, mutual trust, and collective determination to build a stronger and more prosperous future for all stressing that, “Together, we stand. Together, we move. Together, we succeed.”

The group, on behalf of Yakubu Adamu contact committee and the entire structure of his Political Movement Groups, addressed the public, party stakeholders and the people of Bauchi State on recent political developments and consultations involving Bala Muhammad on movement to a political party outside the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the group, “At this critical moment in our political journey, we find it necessary to reaffirm our unwavering loyalty, deep respect, and total solidarity with His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, whose leadership has continued to inspire confidence, unity, and purposeful governance across Bauchi State and beyond.”

It stressed that,”His Excellency’s commitment to the welfare of the people, infrastructural development, and inclusive leadership has earned him the trust and admiration of millions. As a visionary leader and statesman, his decisions are always guided by the overriding interest of peace, progress, and prosperity of our people.

“In view of the ongoing political realignments and strategic consultations nationwide, we wish to state clearly and without ambiguity that: Dr. Yakubu Adamu and all his Political Movement Groups stand firmly with His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, in any political decision he may take, including his choice to align with or join any political party of his preference,” It declared.

The group further declared that, “Our support is total, unconditional, and resolute,” as contained in the statement signed by Hon. Mahmoud Abba Yana, a former executive chairman of Shira LGA.