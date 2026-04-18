2027: Youth Coalition Endorses Promise Lawuru As Sole Candidate For Warri House of Reps 

*Vows to purchase APC nomination form for him

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

In a unprecedented show of political solidarity, a unified coalition of youths spanning Warri North, South and South-West Local Government Areas of Delta State has vowed to bankroll the 2027 Federal House of Representatives bid for Chief Promise Lawuru, just as they endorse him as the sole candidate ahead of the forthcoming primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The youths declared that they have already mobilized the necessary funds to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for Lawuru as soon as the party’s window opens.

The Warri youths, who gathered in their numbers during a press briefing Saturday, described Lawuru as a detribalized leader, noting that they believed in Lawuru mandate which, according to them, aims to secure the House of Representatives seat with a strong focus on youth representation.

Prince Nosa Temisan Owei, who spoke on behalf of the youths, declared: “We are here because of High Chief Promise Lawuru who is contesting the position of Warri Federal Constituency seat. A man who stands by his words anytime any day. That is the kind of person we will work for.

“We the youths of Warri hereby endorse Chief Promise Lawuru as our sole candidate for the Warri Federal Constituency seat. We are supporting him because he has capacity. He has the pains of his people at heart. We urge all youths across the constituency to preach the gospel of Promise Lawuru ahead of the primaries and thereafter the general election.”

Speaking on behalf of non-indigenes of Warri, Mr. Moses Aguda said: “Because we know Chief Promise Lawuru to be a bridge builder and a unifier. We see politics beyond tribal sentiments.

“He is the man who has come to redeem the people of Warri federal constituency and we have confidence in him and we believe in him that he will deliver. We believe he will keep the mic aloud at the green chamber. This is the time we need an energetic youth, a man who sees politics beyond tribalism, who has touched humanity beyond doubt.”

Aguda therefore, on behalf of the youth of Warri federal constituency moved a motion for the endorsement of Lawuru as their sole candidate for 2027 as a representative and to purchase the nomination form for him, adding: “We have the money ready and once the window of buying forms is open, we will move to purchase the form for him.”

For the Itsekiri youths, Hon. Gbite Victor Osanweren affirmed that the Itsekiri people were fully behind the “youth-for-youth” agenda.

“We Itsekiri, we like Promise Lawuru and he is a youth like us. We need somebody like him to come. We are giving him support to make sure he represents us at the Federal House of Representatives. We are supporting him with our people. The three Warris we are supporting him,” he said.

For the Urhobo youths, Hon. Eburu Kelly noted that the Urhobos in Warri South have reached a consensus to support Lawuru to the federal level.

He said: “Leaders of our great party, on behalf of the Urhobos in Warri, we support our very own, Promise Lawuru and we are ready and prepared to buy the nomination form for him to run for the position.

“This is youth o’clock and it is to bring our principal, Chief Promise Lawuru, as our sole candidate for the House of Representatives come 2027. We all have agreed that we are going to support him. We are going to support him from the local government to the state to federal because he is the man we are looking for and by the grace of God, victory will be ours.”

Speaking for Ijaw youths, Mr. Pake Apataimini noted that the endorsement followed a rigorous evaluation of Lawuru’s track record, expressing confidence that he would perform beyond expectation.

“We want to make a record by endorsing our brother. We are not just here to endorse him, we have evaluated him and seen that he will perform beyond expectation,” he stated.

This development marks a significant mobilization of grassroots support within the APC in Delta State, as the youth coalition prepares for the upcoming party primaries.