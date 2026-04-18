Senatorial Race: Group Demands Mass Support for Fasoranti

The Akure Progressives Platform, APP, has canvassed widespread support for Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, ahead of the forthcoming senatorial election, stating the need for credible and experienced representation.

The call was contained in a statement jointly issued on Saturday by the Chairman of the group, Chief Akindele Olawole and Secretary, Alhaja Abibat Edunjobi.

According to the group, its position followed a careful appraisal of the prevailing political landscape and the necessity of electing a candidate with demonstrable capacity for effective service delivery.

The platform described Fasoranti as a seasoned administrator, noting that his wealth of experience in governance and in his medical career placed him in a strong position to address the developmental needs of the Ondo Central Senatorial District which he seeks to represent at the Senate.

It added that its endorsement was also anchored on Fasoranti’s track record and commitment to public service, stressing that the forthcoming election requires a candidate imbued with both vision and competence.

“This is a critical moment for our constituency.

“It is imperative for stakeholders to rally round a candidate who possesses the requisite experience and a clear understanding of the people’s needs,” the statement read.

The group emphasised the importance of collective action, urging residents to mobilise support across communities to ensure a successful outing at the poll.

“We urge the people of Akure South, Akure North, Ondo West, Ondo East, Idanre and Ifedore council areas to unite in support of Dr Taiwo Fasoranti.

“With coordinated efforts and grassroots mobilisation, victory is attainable,” the group enthused.

It further noted that the senatorial race presents an opportunity for the electorate to make informed decisions capable of shaping the future of the district.

The platform as such, called on community leaders, youths and other stakeholders to actively participate in the democratic process by supporting candidates with proven integrity.

It maintained that unity among supporters would be pivotal to achieving electoral success in the forthcoming contest.

“We are confident that with the level of goodwill and acceptance Dr Taiwo Fasoranti enjoys, the electorate will make the right choice in the interest of sustainable development,” the APP added.

“His experience as the immediate past Secretary to the State Government has adequately prepared him for the task ahead, and we are convinced he will justify the confidence reposed in him by the people,” the statement concluded.