Court Begins Trial of Suspect Arrested By DSS for Planning Attack on Abuja Schools

A Federal High Court in Abuja heard on Friday began the trial of a man arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for planning to attack some schools in Abuja.

An operative of the DSS, Michael Jego, told the court that his agency received intelligence about plans to attack and destroy property in the affected schools.

Jego spoke on Friday while testifying as the first prosecution witness (PW1) in the trial of the suspect identified as John Jude Agbo. The witness said the DSS recovered gadgets used by the suspects.

Agbo, who was arraigned on March 17 on a two-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/06/2026, is being prosecuted by the DSS under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

The DSS, in a case summary filed in court, said the defendant is “standing trial on charges of using the instrumentality of his GSM numbers: 08124412783, 08069781274, 08105715028 and 09139681108 to send SMS to some schools in Abuja.”

The secret police listed Premier International School, The Regent Secondary School and Oakland International British School, as some of the schools Agbo targetted.

The defendant was said to have planned to attack the schools and “kill both students and teachers,” stressing that it wouldn’t take them up to a minute to achieve that.

Led in evidence by lawyer for the prosecution, Dr. Calistus Eze, Jego said his team was instructed to investigate a petition received from Oakland International School on November 28, 2024.

The witness said his team, in the course of investigation, deployed forensics and apprehended the defendant in Otukpo in Benue State. He added that several incriminating exhibits were recovered from him.

Jego further told the court that the defendant was brought to Abuja and interviewed, following which he volunteered his statement in the presence of a lawyer from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACN).

The prosecution subsequently tendered the exhibits, which included a compact disc containing audio visual recording of the defendant’s interview and statement making sessions, a copy of the defendant’s extra-judicial statement, among others.

The court admitted all the documents and items in evidence in the absence of objection from the defence lawyer, Hamza Dantani.

While being cross-examined by Dantani, Jego said his organization got intelligence about the planned attacks.

He said intelligence led them to the defendant and the gadgets they used to plan the attack.

The witness added that Agbo was arrested in possession of some exhibits, and that he admitted being part of those behind the planned attacks.

At the conclusion of the cross examination, Eze sought an adjournment to enable the prosecution bring more witnesses and exhibits, a request Dantani did not object to.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik thereafter adjourned to May 12 for continuation of trial.