Soludo’s Community, Isuofia, Loses Traditional Ruler

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has lost its traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Igwe (Col.) C.A.O. Muoghalu, the Isu Nk’Ibua n’Isuofia to the cold hand of death.

An announcement by the traditional prime minister of the community, Chief Ndubuisl Osele, which was dated April 16, 2026, conveyed the information to the indigenes.

The Onowu (traditional prime minister) in the announcement said the affairs of the community would continue to run, just as indigenes of the community who have guidance in matters relating to the traditional stool should contact the palace secretary.

The announcement read: “Notification/Announcement of Royal Transition and Compliance with Constitutional Provisions. I write in solemn duty and with a deep sense of communal responsibility, to formally convey the transition of His Royal Highness, Igwe (Col.) C.A.O. Muoghalu, Isu Nk’Ibua n’Isuofia, today, April 16, 2026.

“In accordance with Section 76 of the Constitution of the Isuofia People’s Assembly, the Onowu is enjoined to communicate this development to the Executive Council of the Assembly, thereby setting in motion the constitutional processes attendant upon such a transition.

“The Executive Council is respectfully urged to be guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Isuofia People’s Assembly and to take all necessary and appropriate steps as stipulated therein in respect of this royal transition.

“Furthermore, the Palace remains open and responsive to the needs of all Isuofia citizens during this period. Members of the community who may have concerns, enquiries, or require guidance on matters relating to the palace are encouraged to contact the palace through the Palace Secretary, who has been duly directed to attend to such responsibilities with diligence and decorum.

“May wisdom, unity, and adherence to our cherished customs and constitutional provisions guide all actions taken in this solemn period.