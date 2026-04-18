Police Partner with NIPSS to Advance Research, Policy Formulation, Leadership Devt

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to forging a strategic partnership with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to deepen research, strengthen policy formulation, and enhance leadership development across the country’s security architecture.

The IGP made this known while receiving the Director-General of NIPSS, Ayo Omotayo, during a courtesy visit to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The visit provided a platform for both institutions to explore practical areas of collaboration aimed at improving internal security and governance.

Speaking during the meeting, Disu emphasised the importance of institutional partnerships in addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

He noted that collaboration between the police and strategic policy bodies such as NIPSS is vital to developing informed, forward-looking approaches to national security.

He further stressed the Force’s ongoing focus on intelligence-led policing, capacity building, and reforms designed to improve professionalism and service delivery.

The IGP also reiterated the Nigeria Police Force’s readiness to work closely with relevant stakeholders in building a safer and more secure nation, underscoring that collective efforts remain key to sustainable security outcomes.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the NIPSS delegation included retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Leye Oyebade, and Dr Garba Malumfashi.

The discussions centred on strengthening collaboration in areas such as national security strategy, leadership development, policy support, and institutional capacity enhancement.

In his remarks, Omotayo described NIPSS as Nigeria’s foremost policy think tank, operating under the supervision of the Presidency.

He noted that the Institute serves as a critical platform for high-level research, strategic reflection, and dialogue, bringing together senior policymakers and technocrats to shape national policies and governance frameworks.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing optimism about the prospects of sustained collaboration, with a shared commitment to leveraging research and strategic insight to bolster Nigeria’s security and governance systems.