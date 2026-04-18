Olive Sulola Adejobi: A Life Lived in Faith, Forming Generations in Quiet Strength

The passing of my mother, Mama Olive Sulola Adejobi, marks the close of a life both remarkable and deeply influential, writes Adedayo Adejobi

There are lives that unfold gently without spectacle, yet leave an imprint so enduring that their absence alters the texture of the world they once inhabited. The life of Reverend Mother Superior Olive Sulola Adejobi was of this rare order. To have known her was to encounter a presence at once composed and commanding, tender yet exacting, deeply spiritual yet firmly grounded in the realities of daily life.

She did not announce herself. She did not need to. Her authority was not borrowed from position alone, though she held many, but from the steady integrity with which she lived. In an age increasingly drawn to noise, she remained resolutely anchored in substance.

Born into a generation that understood endurance as a necessity rather than a virtue, she came of age with a clarity of purpose that would define her nearly century-long journey. Her marriage in April 1948 to Primate Emmanuel Adeleke Adejobi marked the beginning of a partnership that would shape not only a family but a movement within the Christian faith. Together, they laboured in ministry with a shared conviction that faith was to be lived, not merely professed.

In those early years, the work was neither easy nor predictable. Mission fields stretched across West Africa and beyond, from Ghana and Sierra Leone to the United Kingdom and the United States. Churches were planted, communities nurtured, and lives transformed. Through it all, she stood not behind her husband, but beside him, a co-labourer in the truest sense. If he preached the message, she embodied it.

Her contribution to The Church of the Lord, Aladura Worldwide, was both visible and unseen. She helped establish institutions that would endure, seminaries, schools, and places of worship. Yet her more profound work lay in formation. As Provost of theological seminaries, she did not merely teach doctrine. She shaped character. Students came to her for instruction and left with something deeper, a disciplined understanding of faith as a lifelong commitment.

She possessed a rare ability to see beyond the surface. Those who studied under her often spoke not only of her intellectual rigour but of her personal investment in their lives. She noticed their struggles and intervened quietly when needed .And on more than one occasion, ensured that financial hardship did not derail a calling. For her, ministry was not abstract. It was personal.

At home, that same sense of responsibility defined her. The Adejobi household was not simply a residence; it was an institution of its own. Order was expected, not as an aesthetic preference but as a reflection of discipline. Cleanliness, punctuality, truthfulness, these were not negotiable ideals. They were daily practices.

Her children grew up within a structure that could at times feel exacting. Yet it was a structure rooted in care. She believed deeply that character was formed in the details of ordinary living. Homework was reviewed with precision, report cards scrutinised, and standards maintained with unwavering consistency. Education mattered but so did moral formation. Religious instruction was not confined to church; it was woven into the rhythm of the home.

Prayer stood at the centre of her life. It was not symbolic nor occasional. It was habitual, disciplined and deeply personal. Her nights often began where others ended. From midnight into the early hours, she prayed, naming each child, grandchild, and great grandchild remembering friends, church members and even the wider world. Her intercessions were not hurried. They were deliberate, carried out with a seriousness that reflected her belief that prayer was both duty and priviledge.

Even in advancing age, when physical strength began to wane, her commitment did not diminish. If anything, it deepened. Convincing her that posture did not define prayer required gentle persuasion. For most of her life, reverence meant kneeling, or even prostrating. Such was the depth of her devotion.

Yet she was never withdrawn from the world. On the contrary, she remained keenly attentive to it. She had a deep passion for radio listening—an enduring habit that connected her to the rhythms of a wider world beyond her immediate surroundings. News broadcasts from the BBC, Radio Lagos and the Voice of America were her steady companions. Through them, she followed global events with keen interest often initiating conversations that revealed a mind both curious and perceptive. For her faith was not a retreat from the world; it was the lens through which she engaged it, thoughtfully and with quiet conviction.

Within her extended family, she became something more than a matriarch. She became a point of reference. Generations grew under her watch, not always realising the extent of her influence until much later. Her home was a gathering place, particularly on Sundays and festive occasions especially the 26th December. where conversations, laughter, discipline, and instruction coexisted in a delicate balance.

She had a remarkable memory. Names, stories, details, none were easily forgotten. To be known by her was to be remembered in full. This attentiveness extended beyond family into the wider community. Many who sought her counsel found not only guidance but a sense of being truly seen.

Her generosity was quiet, almost deliberate in its discretion. She gave without announcement, often from limited means, driven by a conviction that compassion was an obligation. Acts of kindness were not recorded or recounted. They were simply done.

In her later years, there was a noticeable softening. The firmness that had defined her earlier life did not disappear, but it was tempered by a gentler expression of affection. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren experienced a version of her that combined authority with warmth and discipline with indulgence. There were hugs, shared meals and small acts of thoughtfulness that revealed a deepening tenderness.

Even as her physical strength declined, her mind remained sharp. She recited Psalms with ease, her memory a testament to decades of immersion in scripture. Those final days offered a glimpse into the core of her being. As her body weakened, her spirit appeared undiminished. There was no fear, only a quiet confidence in what lay ahead.

On 8 February 2026, she was ‘Called To Rest’. It was a peaceful passing marked not by struggle, but by a sense of completion. She had in every meaningful sense finished her course.

What remains is not merely memory but legacy. It is found in the lives she shaped, the values she instilled and the faith she modelled. It is present in the discipline of her children the convictions of her grandchildren and the quiet assurance that her prayers continue to echo beyond her lifetime.

To describe her fully is to accept a certain incompleteness. She was at once many things, a loving and devoted wife, a rigorous teacher, a spiritual leader, a mother of uncommon depth and a custodian of values that resist easy articulation. Yet the simplest truth is the most accurate.

She lived for others. Not in abstraction but in daily deliberate acts of service.

In an era that often measures success by visibility, her life offers a different standard. It reminds us that influence need not be loud to be lasting and that the most enduring legacies are often built quietly over time, in faithfulness to purpose.

Her presence is no longer visible but it is not absent. It endures in ways that cannot be easily measured, but are deeply felt.

And for those who knew her, that is more than enough.

And so, even in her passing, she does not recede into silence. She remains present in the cadence of our prayers, in the discipline of our choices , and in the quiet insistence on doing what is right even when it is difficult. Her life was not simply lived; it was invested, poured steadily into others until it became something larger than one woman’s journey. To have been shaped by her is to carry forward a sacred inheritance of faith, of character, and of unwavering purpose.

Although we now speak of her in memory, the truth is more enduring. She continues, in us and through us, a living testament to a life well and faithfully lived.