NDLEA Secures 974 Drug Convictions in Three Months, 11 Kingpins Bag 254 Years in Prison

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recorded a major breakthrough in its anti-narcotics campaign, securing 974 convictions across the country within the first quarter of 2026, including 11 high-profile drug traffickers who collectively received 254 years in prison sentences.

Data released by the agency showed that between January and March 2026, a total of 974 offenders were convicted and sentenced for drug-related offences. Of this figure, 899 were male and 75 female convicts. Monthly breakdown indicates 265 convictions in January, 316 in February, and 393 in March, reflecting a steady escalation in enforcement outcomes.

Among those convicted are 11 identified drug kingpins whose cases were prosecuted across various divisions of the Federal High Court nationwide, following NDLEA operations targeting trafficking networks and illicit drug distribution chains.

One of the most prominent convictions involved Italy-based businessman, Adegbite Solomon, also known as “Obama,” who was sentenced by the Federal High Court in Lagos to a cumulative 130 years in prison after being found guilty on a 15-count charge. The court also ordered the revocation of his pharmacy licence, forfeiture of two pharmacy outlets, and the seizure of funds in multiple bank accounts to the federal government.

In another case, 32-year-old Ridwan Animashaun was handed a 25-year sentence by the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State. The convict had previously been jailed for a drug-related offence in 2022, marking him as a repeat offender.

Similarly, two traffickers, Rauf Asogba and Seun Olaniyi, received 17-year prison terms each from the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, after being convicted for trafficking 1,779 kilograms of cannabis (skunk).

Other notable convictions include Jonathan Nuhu, also known as “Doctor,” sentenced to 15 years in Kano, and Idris Yusuf, who received a 15-year term in Damaturu, Yobe State, alongside an additional eight-year sentence from a related case.

Several others across different jurisdictions were handed seven-year sentences for various drug trafficking offences, underscoring what authorities describe as an intensified nationwide crackdown.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), described the outcome as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing war against illicit drugs.

He said the conviction of nearly 1,000 offenders within three months sends a strong warning to drug cartels and traffickers operating in the country.

“Securing 974 convictions in just three months reflects the determination of our officers and the declining tolerance of the Nigerian state for drug merchants. The combined 254-year sentences handed to these kingpins show clearly that impunity in the drug trade is no longer sustainable,” Marwa stated.

He commended the judiciary for what he described as swift and decisive adjudication of drug cases, stressing that timely justice remains a key deterrent to organised criminal networks.

Marwa also praised NDLEA operatives for their operational courage and professionalism, pledging continued investment in their welfare and operational capacity.

He further called on Nigerians to support ongoing efforts by providing credible intelligence, noting that community cooperation remains vital in dismantling drug trafficking networks.

The agency reiterated its commitment to sustaining pressure on drug cartels through arrests, prosecution, and asset forfeiture, as part of a broader national strategy to curb substance abuse and protect vulnerable populations.