Insecurity: Your Govt is Failing Completely, Group Tells Tinubu

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Igbo indigenes resident in Abuna have stated that the government of President Bola Tinubu is failing daily in its duty of protecting Nigerians.

The group under the aegis of Igbo Community in Abuja (ICA) in a press release signed by its President and Secretary General, Mr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe and Mr. Chinwoke Emmanuel Onah respectively, said Nigerians are daily killed by blood sucking marauders right under the watch of the President.

The release read: “The ICA FCT hereby appeals directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Your government is failing badly. The current measures are insufficient to stem the tide of insecurity and economic collapse.

“We urge you to do something beyond your present efforts to save the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians. The era of playing politics with the lives of the masses must end.

“Nigeria is turning a corner unlike any it has experienced in its 64-year history—a corner from which many nations never recover. The Igbo Community Association (ICA) FCT issued this statement to express its profound alarm over the state of the nation and the misplaced priorities of Nigeria’s political class.

“The people of Nigeria are truly suffering; times have never been this hard. Mothers are burying their children, and kidnappers parade openly without fear.

“Even top generals of the Nigerian military are being slaughtered by unmasked bandits, yet the country remains strangely at rest. We cannot continue like this.”

The group also knocked opposition politicians, expressing surprise that while the country burns, they are only interested in protesting for the removal of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which serves their own interest.

“While the nation grapples with sustained nationwide power failure, abject poverty, and a complete dereliction of duty by the Tinubu administration, the opposition has chosen this moment of national agony to protest only what serves their personal interests: the removal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Amupitan.

“The ICA FCT views this as a glaring act of hypocrisy. While near-daily massacres of innocent and helpless citizens continue in Middle Belt communities, none of the supposed opposition parties have deemed it necessary to take to the streets of the capital in protest.

“This silence in the face of bloodshed, contrasted with their loud demands for electoral shifts, reveals a cynical ploy to gain power at the expense of a suffering populace.”