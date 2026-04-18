Improved Energy Sector: FG Tasked on Sustained Overseas Scholarship Scheme

. PTDF screens 243 PhD scholarship candidates in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The federal government has been urged to ensure the continued sustainability of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) for post-graduates, as a boost on indigenous capacity in development of the nation’s oil and gas sector.

A professor of Metallurgical and Material Engineering, in the Faculty of Engineering at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, Prof. Dungka George Thompson made the call during interview and screening of PhD candidates under the PTDF 2026/2027 OSS, held at the PTDF Centre for Skills Development and Training, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was observed that 243 candidates were selected and screened for the PhD scholarship in the South-South zone of the centre in Port Harcourt.

Prof. Thompson who was a panelist at the screening exercise commended the federal government efforts in improving capacity in the oil and gas sector, noting that the candidates performance proved Nigeria has the human capacity to influence development sectors in the country.

He said, “The applicants we met and their proposals tack towards the oil and gas industry. Not only oil and gas industry, in fact the entire Nigerian economic sector. What I mean by worth taking is that they don’t just limit themselves to engineering, they also over geology management.

“So, it is a wonderful program, a wonderful scheme, if I would say, and it’s our earnest prayer that the government, the PDF itself will continue to make sure that this program continues on yearly basis.

“And I think the little information I have about trying to domesticate some of this program here is also a welcoming development. That is what to some extent ASUU is trying to talk about. We have professionals here. We pray for sustainability. Both the female participants and male ones, their research projects were very wonderful,” Thompson added.

On his part, a deputy manager with the Internal Audit Division of the PTDF, Obonin Daddy, revealed that the mandate of the scholarship is expected to build capacity in the oil and gas industry, trying to fill the gap where local expertise do not meet the required requirements in the oil and gas industry.

He said as an institution, they are mandated to spin not just from the overseas scholarship scheme, but also in terms of building technical manpower that is required for the oil and gas industry.

Obonin continued that scholarship scheme which is the flagship programme of the PTDF, is aimed at equipping Nigerians with the prerequisite skills and knowledge that is required to operate in a very complex and dynamic industry like the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

Obonin who is also the team lead for interview and screening exercise for the PhD candidate at the South-south centre, stressed that the selection process for the participants entails applicants applying for various disciplines as being advertised by the PTDF into various fields of study for our overseas scholarship scheme.

He said, “You will also recall that the PTDF has transited from the full sponsorship of the overseas scholarship scheme into a split site PHE programme where we sponsor one year overseas and then two years in-country.

“It is zero influenced by any staff. It’s specifically based on your qualifications and the quality of your research proposal. These are what has given various applicants the edge over others to be selected for this process.”

According to Obonin, “PTDF has never for one day had any issues in any of our overseas partner universities in terms of paying for fees, the upkeep and visa applications. PTDF has fully been responsible and responsive towards meeting their financial obligations to all our scholars as payments due to them have been paid promptly.

“PTDF meets obligations and so we encourage Nigerians to take the golden opportunity to enhance their capability and capacity in order for them to also contribute their quota in the building of this dynamic industry of the Nigerian oil and gas industry,” Obonin added.