Fela Kuti, Sade Adu Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of  Fame

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Decades after his passing, legendary music icon Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has continued to make waves with his work, art, and influence across the globe. Barely a couple of months after bagging the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award this year, a landmark moment for African music is set to take center stage as the Afrobeat originator is inducted into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

Alongside Fela Kuti, Nigerian-born British singer Sade Adu was inducted into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, unveiled last Monday night in the United States of America, for their lasting influence on music and culture.

The induction is a formal acknowledgement by one of music’s most established institutions that African artists actively participate in the global story of popular music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is regarded as one of the highest honours in the global music industry, recognising artists whose work has significantly shaped the evolution of rock and popular music across generations, while also serving as a museum that preserves and documents global music history.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The iconic musician, activist, and creator of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti also made history in January as the first African musician to receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, nearly 30 years after his death.

Fela joins the Hall under the Early Influence Award category; a distinction reserved for pioneer artists whose work laid the groundwork for the evolution of popular music, reshaped musical direction and cultural expression globally. Others recognized include Celia Cruz, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons.

In the Performer category, Sade joins a diverse lineup that includes Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan, reflecting the Hall of Fame’s recognition of artists who have shaped rock, soul, R&B, and alternative music across decades.

Sade, whose full band identity blends jazz, soul, and R&B influences, is celebrated for a timeless catalogue that has sold millions of records worldwide. The group’s music is widely regarded for its emotional depth and signature sound, which has remained influential across generations.

Becoming the first Nigerian artist to receive the honour, Fela Kuti is described by the Hall of Fame as a revolutionary figure who fused jazz, West African rhythms, and soul to pioneer Afrobeat, while using music as a tool for political expression and social commentary.

Born Olufela Olusegun Oludotun Ransome-Kuti in 1938, he rose to prominence after forming his band Koola Lobitos in London and later developing Afrobeat after exposure to African American jazz, funk, and civil rights-era influences in the United States.

He is credited with transforming music into a vehicle for resistance, with works such as Expensive Shit and Water No Get Enemy reflecting both artistic innovation and political criticism. Other honourees in the Musical Excellence category include Rick Rubin, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Linda Creed, recognised for shaping modern music production and songwriting.

However, global stars including Shakira, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, and Pink did not make the final list despite being nominated. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame stated that eligibility requires artists to have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior, with selections made by industry professionals, historians, and past inductees.

The 2026 class has been described as one of the most diverse in the institution’s history, reflecting its continued expansion beyond rock into global, cross-genre musical recognition. Organisers said more than 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals participated in the voting process.